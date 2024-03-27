As a part of its partnership with German Federal Association for SME’s (BVMW), IFZA was the Diamond sponsor of the association’s key annual event, Zukunftstag, in Berlin.

Playing host to thousands of German business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors, as well as German Government Ministers, and Heads of State from Thailand and Malaysia, Zukunftstag is the premier event for SMEs in the country.

IFZA’s participation at Zukunftstag is a key part of its strategy to support the Dubai’s Government initiative D33 by bringing international businesses to Dubai to help growth of the UAE economy.

Speaking at an invite-only event hosted by IFZA at the conference, UAE Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Ahmed Alattar, commented on the dynamic role IFZA plays in bringing people from all over the world to Dubai. Referencing the analogy of a bridge, he talked about organisations such as IFZA opening doors for opportunity in the UAE, and the Government’s role in working hand in hand with the private sector to ensure companies establishing a business do not face any problems in Dubai.

Through its partnership with BVMW and being the official representative of BVMW in Dubai, IFZA has positioned itself as the preferred option for German businesses looking to expand and internationalise in the UAE and Zukunfstag was the perfect opportunity to showcase Dubai’s business opportunities to the thousands of members of the BVMW.

IFZA’s CEO, Jochen Knecht comments: “Working with BVMW and being present here at this conference represents an amazing opportunity for IFZA and for Dubai. Economic diversification is critical to achieving Dubai and the UAE’s vision and to do that it seeks to attract talent and companies from a host of industries, including new tech, sustainability, food security and other industries that German companies have a strong proven track record in. We have a great opportunity here to connect existing German companies with markets in the UAE and beyond.”

IFZA’s purpose is to offer opportunities to businesses looking to expand and internationalise their offering. This represents a win–win situation for both UAE and German businesses as IFZA brings these companies to Dubai, Dubai wants these companies, and these companies relish this opportunity because it helps them to grow their business internationally.