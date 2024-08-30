Heriot-Watt University is the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai. Since our inception in 2005, we have provided highly acclaimed degree programmes tailored to the unique needs of local businesses and industries.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has extensive foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes, and PhD/PGR spanning disciplines such as Data Science, Construction and Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Architecture and Design, Robotics, Computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

Top 10 programmes for 2024 include:

1. Foundation programmes in Management, Engineering, Design Studies

2. Computer Sciences such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security or Data Sciences

3. Chemical, Automotive or Electrical Engineering

4. Architecture, Interior Architecture & Design or Architectural engineering

5. Business, Accountancy, Psychology and Management

6. Renewable Energy Engineering, Network Security

7. Design Management

8. International Business Management with Marketing

9. Business and Finance

10. Sustainable Finance with Fintech

Why choose Heriot-Watt University

World-class expertise: Take advantage of our strong industry connections and engage in a research-driven environment that fosters innovation.

Join our global community: Heriot-Watt University opens the door to a global community of driven professionals and alumni.

Advanced curriculum: Choose from our over 70 programmes that engage with a curriculum designed to address today’s global challenges.

Heriot-Watt University has consistently been ranked as a top provider of higher education, ranging from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. The KHDA Higher Education Classification (in partnership with QS) has awarded Heriot-Watt University Dubai a five-star rating from 2018- 2022.

Also, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been granted initial institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Spanning 218,000 square feet, the campus has been thoughtfully designed focusing on student experience. As a globally connected university, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain consistent, regardless of students’ locations. Graduates obtain the same prestigious Heriot-Watt University degree qualification.

Students are encouraged to take part in Heriot-Watt’s Go Global programme, which offers opportunities to experience student life at campuses in the UK and Malaysia.

Guided campus tours are available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

For any enquiries and more information, please contact the Admissions Office at 04 872 7000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai