Finesse, a leading provider of holistic digital transformation solutions, and eMudhra, a global leader in digital identity and transaction management solutions, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge digital transformation solutions to businesses across various sectors, combining Finesse's extensive expertise in delivering transformative digital strategies with eMudhra's robust portfolio of Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Access Management solutions.

Finesse, with its established position as a trusted digital transformation partner across the globe, helps organisations across banking, education, healthcare, and other industries to reimagine their business processes. Finesse’s deep understanding of technology implementation, coupled with eMudhra’s industry-leading security and digital solutions, will enable businesses to streamline operations, enhance security, and drive sustainable digital growth.

Under this partnership, eMudhra will provide its comprehensive suite of CLM, MFA, and access management solutions, which are designed to address key challenges in certificate management, data security, and user access control. The combination of these tools will enable clients to:

• Enhance certificate efficiency: Through eMudhra’s CLM solution, businesses will be able to automate and manage the entire lifecycle of certificates, from creation and approval to execution and compliance tracking.

• Strengthen security: By integrating multi-factor authentication (MFA) into existing business systems, organizations can ensure that only authorised personnel can access critical data, greatly reducing the risk of cyber threats.

• Improve access management: With eMudhra’s access management solutions, companies will be able to efficiently manage user roles, permissions, and access to resources, ensuring regulatory compliance and secure business operations.

Sunil Paul, Managing Director, Finesse, comments on the partnership: “In today’s digital era, security, efficiency, and scalability are essential for any digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with eMudhra is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering end-to-end digital transformation solutions to our clients. By integrating eMudhra’s CLM, MFA, and access management solutions, we are empowering businesses to not only transform but also protect their most valuable assets — data and certificates.”

Mohammed Azizullah Imran, VP Sales, adds: “As organisations navigate their digital transformation journeys, security and efficiency become critical pillars of success. Our partnership with eMudhra allows us to offer a seamless blend of digital transformation and security solutions, giving businesses the confidence to innovate without compromising on safety or compliance. Together, we will help enterprises adopt a digital-first approach while mitigating the inherent risks that come with it.”

Arvind Srinivasan, EVP, International Sales and Strategy, eMudhra, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Finesse to bring our advanced digital security and certificate lifecycle management solutions to a broader audience. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations with the tools they need to build a secure and digitally advanced ecosystem. Together, we are committed to enabling businesses to navigate their digital transformation journeys securely and efficiently, ensuring compliance and safeguarding their critical data assets.”