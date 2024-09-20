FASSCO proudly marks ten years of delivering exceptional healthcare hospitality services across the UAE. FASSCO is proud to be the preferred partner for managing food and nutrition services across all healthcare hospitality facilities under the M42 network including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) and serves over 1mn meals annually. M42 is a tech-enabled global health powerhouse and one of the largest healthcare providers in the region.

Mario Ojeda, Vice President of Facilities Management at M42, comments: “M42 is committed to delivering world-class care and services to our patients, and our partnership with FASSCO enables us to provide our patients with nutritious meals that aid their road to recovery. Nutrition is fundamental to the healing process, and we are proud to have FASSCO as our trusted partner in this mission.”

FASSCO specialises in providing customised, condition-based diets, elevating patient experiences with a commitment to patient safety. This includes the implementation of the globally recognised International Dysphagia Diet Standardization (IDDSI) framework, advanced technology solutions, and premium retail offerings. Our excellence in healthcare hospitality has been recognised by prominent institutions including the Dubai Health Authority, Kings College Hospital London, Yas Clinic, M42, and Solutions+.

P4ATH – Patients, People, Process, Performance at The Heart of Everything We Do

FASSCO is committed to localisation of talent and has built tech enabled competency development platform to train, certify and deploy high performing workforce on the front lines, enabling them to form genuine, fair relationships and provide exceptional care.

Raju Shete, President of Planet Group and Founder of FASSCO, remarks: “FASSCO’s journey is a testament of our group’s unwavering commitment to building best-in-class, patient-first healthcare support services that prioritise patient well-being, exceptional experiences, and safety at every step. With over 50 years of expertise in managing and scaling large-scale food service operations globally, particularly across remote, offshore, and complex distributed environments, Planet Group has built a solid foundation on safety, compliance, operational discipline, reliability, environmental sustainability, and data-driven decision-making. This expertise has been instrumental in driving FASSCO’s growth and success as a leader in delivering comprehensive services that significantly improve patient outcomes. We remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the healthcare and support services industry as we continue our mission to elevate the standards of care and service excellence.”

The company has invested heavily in building tech-driven operating platforms like PulseXPro, an operational platform for managing day-to-day operations, and PulseFood, an in-house food delivery app and Pulse Re to manage the entire process from Hire to Retire including tracking all aspects of the Life cycle journey of the caregivers viz. trainings completed, competency certifications achieved, medical records and all other documentation and details that would be of great benefit to the client, Fassco and the caregiver. These tools consistently help FASSCO deliver first-class performance and promote wellness for everyone involved.

At FASSCO, quality is paramount. We uphold rigorous food tastings, precise temperature controls, and top-notch hygiene standards, fostering strong client relationships. By collaborating with global vendors, FASSCO maintains a safe and reliable supply chain.

Sandeep Dhupar, CEO of FASSCO, states: “We are committed to redefining healthcare hospitality through a relentless focus on safety, efficiency, and superior patient outcomes, ensuring that our services support the evolving needs of healthcare providers and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of patients.”

Comprehensive Services Beyond Core Food Offerings