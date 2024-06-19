Kanika Bhatia is a dynamic force in Dubai’s event scene, renowned as the partner and founder of Sobo Dxb, a premier brand that orchestrates the freshest desi events in the city. With a flair for innovation and an unwavering passion for creating unforgettable experiences, Kanika has carved her niche as an event organiser par excellence.

Born and raised in Dubai, Kanika brings a unique perspective to her ventures, blending her deep-rooted cultural understanding with contemporary trends. Her educational background is equally impressive, holding a BFA in Visual Communication specialising in graphic design and creative advertising. She further honed her expertise with a diploma from the International Advertising Association in Marketing Communications and Advertising. Additionally, Kanika expanded her creative skill set by studying a short course in product design at Central Saint Martins College in London.

At the helm of Sobo Dxb, she curates immersive experiences that celebrate the rich tapestry of desi culture while pushing creative boundaries. She brings music and art together at her events, seamlessly integrating traditional sounds with contemporary visual artistry to create unforgettable experiences.

In addition to her role at Sobo Dxb, Kanika is the driving force behind Indra, an ethnic-techno brand that fuses traditional beats with cutting-edge electronic music, captivating audiences with its eclectic soundscape. With Indra, Kanika aims to bridge cultural divides through the universal language of music, creating a platform for cultural exchange and artistic exploration. Her vision for Indra reflects her belief in the power of music to unite people and transcend boundaries.

The Excellence in Media – Best Event Planner award is a profound honour that confirms my decision to transition from designing for others to full-time event planning was correct. We were initially filled with doubts, but this accolade proves that following your passion truly leads to success. It also underscores that we, as a team, are on the right path. This award is a testament to our collective dedication, creativity, and hard work in creating unforgettable experiences. It’s as much for them as it is for me, inspiring us to continue pushing boundaries and innovating in the industry. - Kanika Bhatia, Founder of Sobo Dxb

Complementing her event endeavours is Design Tuk Tuk, an innovative event prop rental company that Kanika found, which adds a touch of flair and authenticity to any occasion. From vibrant decor pieces to bespoke installations, Design Tuk Tuk elevates events with its eclectic range of offerings, reflecting Kanika’s keen eye for detail and penchant for creativity. This venture allows her to bring a unique aesthetic to events, enhancing the overall experience with thoughtfully curated props.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Kanika continues to push boundaries and redefine the event landscape in Dubai. Her relentless dedication, coupled with her innate entrepreneurial spirit, makes her a driving force behind some of the most vibrant and memorable events in the city’s social calendar.