Dr Kiran Mehndiratta is a distinguished women’s healthcare professional with 28 years of experience, specialising in obstetric and gynaecological care. For the past 17 years, she has been a key medical practitioner at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, UAE, starting in March 2007. Before this, she worked at leading hospitals in New Delhi, India, beginning in 1996. Dr Kiran’s expertise includes managing high-risk pregnancies and performing complex caesarean sections. She also conducts advanced gynaecological procedures such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy for conditions like fibroids, endometrial polyps, and ovarian cysts. She has also achieved significant success in treating polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and assisting numerous infertile couples in realising their dream of parenthood.
A Canadian citizen of Indian origin, Dr Kiran Mehndiratta was one of the early recipients of the UAE Golden Visa in 2021, recommended by the Department of Health (DOH) Abu Dhabi. She holds a coveted Consultant Licence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from DOH Abu Dhabi. Dr Kiran completed her MBBS in 1991 and Master of Surgery (MS) in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1996, both from MGM Medical College Indore, India. Her interest in Ob/Gyn began during her MBBS, where she was deeply moved by the impact of quality care on women’s lives, particularly in managing childbirth and reproductive health issues.
Winning this award is an immense honour and a profound recognition of my dedication and commitment to women’s health. It affirms the impact of my efforts in advancing obstetric and gynaecological care, and it fuels my passion to continue innovating and improving patient outcomes. This award is not just a personal achievement but is a testament to the collective efforts of my colleagues at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi and the trust my patients place in me. It inspires me to strive for excellence and reinforces my commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to all my patients.”
Dr Kiran’s career is marked with numerous success stories and significant achievements. She has proficiently managed high-risk pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia, hypertension, diabetes and autoimmune conditions such as RA and SLE, ensuring favourable outcomes for both mother and child. Dr Kiran has also achieved remarkable success in managing cases of recurrent pregnancy losses, low ovarian reserve, and multiple fibroids, leading to successful pregnancies and healthy births. Additionally, she has treated many women with PCOS, regulating their menstrual cycles and enhancing fertility prospects. She conducted an insightful study on managing adenomyosis of the uterus with levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) and helped several women avoid major hysterectomy surgeries, further highlighting her commitment to pioneering healthcare solutions.
Dr Kiran has been honoured with many awards throughout her career. Most recently, on June 2, she received the Ahilya Award 2024 in Dubai. Earlier in 2022, she was honoured with the Celebrating Womanhood Award on International Women’s Day and the Exceptional Contribution to Women’s Healthcare Award by the Indian Ladies Association Abu Dhabi in 2014. Dr Kiran’s unwavering commitment to advancing women’s healthcare continues to inspire and positively impact countless lives.