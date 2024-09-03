Please share a brief profile of your brand and service or product portfolio.

I have invented and developed a non-chemical, graphene-based energy storage device that is both environmentally sustainable and cost effective. Today our company Enercap is supplying systems across the globe helping balance and optimise grids, enabling fast electric vehicle charging, storing energy from renewable sources and helping store energy for homes.

The energy storage systems I have invented operate in very high and low temperatures without degradation, can cycle up to 500,000 times, discharge 100 per cent of the energy, charge extremely quickly and has a round trip efficiency of 99.1 per cent.

Enwall - AC Domestic Storage Inverter; 3KW, 5KW, 10KW; Storage: 5kWh, 10kWh, 20kWh; Phase: Single and Three Image Credit:

Enercap currently manufactures products ranging from domestic energy storage solutions, energy storage systems for infrastructure such as telecom towers and data centres, all the way to microgrids and large BESS systems being deployed to manage grids. We are about to launch our Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, which will allow up to 1MW charging, as well as our Electric Vehicle Energy Storage system that can charge in five minutes. We have also recently developed a drone boat that can charge in five minutes that is extremely safe, durable and has a long range.

We will be launching a number of these solutions along with some major announcements at the World Utility Conference in Abu Dhabi, being held between September 16 to 18, 2024.

How did you first get involved in the sustainability and green economy story?

It has always been my passion to invent technology that helps the masses and our planet. It’s one thing to have an idea, but for that idea to have a major impact on society has its own gratification.

What are the recent initiatives that your brand has fronted in the field?

One can assume that all of our products are based on environmental sustainability, either through the efficient utilisation of renewable energy or with the optimisation either of the grid or other fossil-based energy input.

Our Enwall product is designed to enable the domestic user to store energy from solar panels and utilise that energy in the evening. Alternatively, the user can store energy from the grid at off-peak hours and use or sell back to energy to the grid at peak hours. Enwall can also be used with generators and other energy input. Enwall can be used in single or in three phase, and comes in various capacities ranging from 8kWh all the way to 20kWh.

Our Encharge electric vehicle charging stations are fast DC chargers that have 180KWH, 360KW, as well as a soon-to-launch 1MW capacity. Designed to fast charge EVs, electric buses and trucks, Encharge can charge EVs from the grid, through renewable energy or a combination of both and/or with our supercapacitor-based energy storage systems.

Enpack is our battery energy storage system for large-scale infrastructure, with up to 4.2MWH of DC energy storage available in a 40-foot container. Our system’s unique features are making a huge impact on the way energy is managed, be it through renewable energy management or with utility companies where Enpack is helping grids manage grid balancing and frequency issues, peak demand management and renewable energy storage. Enpack is able to charge and discharge four times a day, which is unique and not applicable in chemical alternatives.

In general, all our solutions are environmentally sustainable in that they are 80 per cent biodegradable and 100 per cent recyclable with a deferred long life. On the other hand chemical battery alternatives are quite damaging to the environment in terms of manufacturing processes and then at end-of-life in landfill.

How do you see the UAE’s green economy initiative expanding over the next five years, and how is your brand going to contribute towards the narrative?

Being a major player in manufacturing, and with the huge investment recently by an Abu Dhabi based group enabling us to expand our manufacturing facilities almost eightfold, we are privy to how the UAE is massively evolved in terms of policy making toward sustaining the environment. Most economic zones have stringent laws forcing companies to comply with sustainable goals, whilst one can clearly see how the UAE is further incentivising and pushing entities towards environmental sustainability.

How do you chart your personal contributions to your brand in terms of driving the green economy story forward over the next decade?