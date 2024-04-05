Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

This gorgeous restaurant features sumptuous buffet-style Eid dinners that can be enjoyed either indoors in jungle-inspired settings or outdoors overlooking the magnificent pool and waterfront.

Details: April 9 to 11; 6pm to 11pm; from Dh250

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City Hotel

Sirocco restaurant has a bespoke buffet, showcasing authentic Arabic and Levantine cuisines, on the first three days of Eid. The menu features a blend of traditional and international dishes served amidst a joyous and festive atmosphere.

Details: 1pm to 4pm; Dh149

Patiala, Souk Al Bahar

Image Credit: Supplied

Craving Indian cuisine? This fine dining restaurant offers authentic Indian food in a vibrant setting. Celebrate Eid with Patiala’s delicious menu filled with flavour-packed dishes to delight your senses.

Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in a grand style at Palm Kitchen, where an opulent feast awaits you. The extensive buffet showcases an array of traditional Eid specialties, promising a gastronomic journey like no other.

Details: First two days of Eid Al Fitr, 6:30pm to 10:30 pm; Dh215 per person; 04 574 1111

Ting Irie

Image Credit: Supplied

Starting from the first day of Eid until April 14, this popular Jamaican spot in Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai serves up a buffet style set menu with carnival-inspired stalls. The menu features an array of Jamaican favourites such as jerk chicken, ackee and salt fish, and oxtail rice bowl. Ting Irie also has a line-up of live performances for added entertainment.

Details: 2pm to 6:30pm; from Dh200; 04 557 5601

Al Manara Beach, Habtoor Grand Resort

At this open-air venue, get ready for a memorable dining experience packed with Eid favourites. Enjoy a variety of appetising Arabic hot and cold mezze, succulent grills, live cooking, and irresistible desserts. It’s sure to please even the pickiest eater.