Bordo Mavi
Renowned for its exceptional seafood menu, Bordo Mavi at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour is a great venue for a relaxed lunch with friends and family. The menu takes inspiration from fishing villages worldwide, using ancient recipes and global techniques to serve the freshest seafood.
Call: 056 508 5002
Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai
This gorgeous restaurant features sumptuous buffet-style Eid dinners that can be enjoyed either indoors in jungle-inspired settings or outdoors overlooking the magnificent pool and waterfront.
Details: April 9 to 11; 6pm to 11pm; from Dh250
Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City Hotel
Sirocco restaurant has a bespoke buffet, showcasing authentic Arabic and Levantine cuisines, on the first three days of Eid. The menu features a blend of traditional and international dishes served amidst a joyous and festive atmosphere.
Details: 1pm to 4pm; Dh149
Patiala, Souk Al Bahar
Craving Indian cuisine? This fine dining restaurant offers authentic Indian food in a vibrant setting. Celebrate Eid with Patiala’s delicious menu filled with flavour-packed dishes to delight your senses.
Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in a grand style at Palm Kitchen, where an opulent feast awaits you. The extensive buffet showcases an array of traditional Eid specialties, promising a gastronomic journey like no other.
Details: First two days of Eid Al Fitr, 6:30pm to 10:30 pm; Dh215 per person; 04 574 1111
Ting Irie
Starting from the first day of Eid until April 14, this popular Jamaican spot in Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai serves up a buffet style set menu with carnival-inspired stalls. The menu features an array of Jamaican favourites such as jerk chicken, ackee and salt fish, and oxtail rice bowl. Ting Irie also has a line-up of live performances for added entertainment.
Details: 2pm to 6:30pm; from Dh200; 04 557 5601
Al Manara Beach, Habtoor Grand Resort
At this open-air venue, get ready for a memorable dining experience packed with Eid favourites. Enjoy a variety of appetising Arabic hot and cold mezze, succulent grills, live cooking, and irresistible desserts. It’s sure to please even the pickiest eater.
Details: April 10-12; 12:30pm–4:30pm; from Dh250; Dh125 for kids from 6 to 12 years old