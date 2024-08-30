Higher education lays the foundations for career success, which is why employability and entrepreneurship are at the forefront of the new programmes and modernised curricula at Canadian University Dubai (CUD).

Building on the transformation of CUD’s MBA programme in collaboration with Harvard Business Review, the university is developing a new suite of industry-led graduate programmes in disciplines including artificial intelligence, public health, business analytics and the circular economy. At undergraduate level, future students can explore programmes across high-demand sectors such as occupational health and safety, entrepreneurship, management, and power and renewable energy engineering.

As part of their general education at CUD, students also develop proficiency in the skills of the future, as defined by the World Economic Forum. To complement their technical talent, courses in critical thinking and problem solving, innovation and creativity, ethical reasoning, communication and cultural awareness, are integral to students’ foundation studies. Through a unique partnership with Coursera, CUD students can advance their employability further with entry-level professional certificates from world-leading companies.

Approaches to teaching have been transformed to introduce practice-based learning experiences. Each course at CUD incorporates innovative delivery methods, giving students the opportunity to take part in competitions, simulations, study visits, field trips, and other interactions with industry. The partnership with Harvard Business Review provides access to active business case studies, while collaborations with organisations like Deloitte and Microsoft offer direct interaction with world-renowned corporates.