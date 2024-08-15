ASUS has introduced the latest lineup of its ExpertBook series, engineered to empower businesses of all scales with innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. Designed with the needs of modern enterprises in mind, the ExpertBook series sets new standards in durability, security, and performance, ensuring long-term support and reliability.

At the forefront of this launch is the ExpertBook B9 OLED, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop. Weighing just 990g, this class-defining device is meticulously crafted from premium magnesium-lithium alloy, ensuring exceptional portability and durability. It’s not just lightweight—it's a powerhouse, featuring the latest Intel® Core i7 processor with Intel vPro platform, AI-powered camera, and noise-canceling technology for superior conferencing.

The ExpertBook B9 OLED also introduces the all-new Copilot key, putting AI capabilities at your fingertips for enhanced productivity. With a brilliant 16:10 OLED display and environmentally-friendly design, this laptop is perfect for elite executives and business travelers who demand both professionalism and sustainability. ASUS Carbon Partner Services further enhance this offering by providing end-to-end delivery and precise carbon offset options, driving real positive impact for your business.

ExpertBook B5 OLED: Versatile performance with all-day battery life

Image Credit: Supplied

For professionals seeking a 16-inch laptop that balances portability with power, the ExpertBook B5 (B5602C) is an exceptional choice. It features a spacious 16:10 display, a robust yet lightweight build, and an optional OLED panel for stunning visuals. The latest model is equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor, Intel Arc™ A350M discrete graphics, and dual-fan cooling, making it ideal for mobile productivity.

The ExpertBook B5 is designed for serious business travel, offering up to 14 hours of battery life to keep you productive throughout the day. It also includes comprehensive security features such as vPro® support, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and TPM 2.0 chip, ensuring that both personal privacy and business data are well-protected.

Built for Business: Additional features of the ASUS ExpertBook Series