Rich academic and student life

AUS’ high regard is a testament to its commitment to educational excellence through its American liberal arts model, vibrant student life on a multicultural campus with over 90 nationalities, renowned faculty, extensive research agenda and state-of-the-art facilities. The university offers 32 majors and 46 minors at the undergraduate level, 18 master’s programmes and five PhD programmes through its College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; School of Business Administration and College of Engineering. Today, AUS alumni hold influential positions in top global companies, government organisations and leading nonprofit enterprises, with many pursuing graduate studies at prestigious universities worldwide.