Since its establishment in 1997, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has aimed to blend Islamic heritage with modern needs. Today, it stands out in the UAE and beyond, gaining global recognition and establishing itself as a strong contender on the international stage.
Global and regional recognition
AUS is ranked among the top 125 universities under 50 by Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings (2024) and among the top 150 universities in Asia by THE Asia University Rankings (2024).
In the Arab World, AUS has been consistently ranked among the top 10 Arab universities for nine consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024).
Rich academic and student life
AUS’ high regard is a testament to its commitment to educational excellence through its American liberal arts model, vibrant student life on a multicultural campus with over 90 nationalities, renowned faculty, extensive research agenda and state-of-the-art facilities. The university offers 32 majors and 46 minors at the undergraduate level, 18 master’s programmes and five PhD programmes through its College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; School of Business Administration and College of Engineering. Today, AUS alumni hold influential positions in top global companies, government organisations and leading nonprofit enterprises, with many pursuing graduate studies at prestigious universities worldwide.
Scholarships and student services
AUS supports talented students to access world-class education, offering a variety of scholarship programmes and fostering an inclusive culture and opportunities for personal and professional development.
The university also offers comprehensive on-campus services, including student housing for both male and female students, essential services and retail outlets, ensuring a comfortable and fulfilling campus life.
To learn more about AUS, visit www.aus.edu.