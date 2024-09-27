In 2022, Advanced Media embraced an ambitious vision of achieving Net Zero, which has been complimented by many technology-driven initiatives and activations. As a member of the UAE Alliance for Climate Action, Advanced Media is committed to switching its entire fleet to Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040. Moreover, Advanced Media and DHL Express have partnered to reduce carbon emissions using DHL’s GoGreen Plus service allowing the company to cut emissions by 10 per cent through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).