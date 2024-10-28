Begin your fragrant journey with Al Haramain Perfumes’ new collection, Haramain Bon Cherie Collection, a celebration of elegance, vibrancy, and luxury. The Bon Cherie Extrait De Parfum is the debut fragrance in the Bon Cherie Collection, designed to offer a luxurious and modern scent experience. It opens with refreshing top notes and evolves into a rich, warm base, creating a lasting fragrance.

But this is just the beginning, Al Haramain Perfumes believes in constant innovation. The fragrance portfolio of Al Haramain Perfumes offers customers the finest experiences. In recent months, the company has introduced the Haramain Dubai Series, a collection inspired by the luxurious, dynamic lifestyle of Dubai, combining traditional Middle Eastern scents with more modernised scents. As well as launching the enchanting Haramain Le Rêve d’Eve, a fragrance that captures the ethereal beauty of dreams, and Haramain Natural, which emphasises organic, nature-inspired notes for those who appreciate a more grounded scent profile.