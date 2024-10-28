"I’m starting to worry about Arsenal’s mentality," declared former Manchester United captain Roy Keane after the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Keane's remarks came after Arsenal surrendered the lead twice at the Emirates Stadium, with Mohamed Salah’s 81st-minute goal denying Mikel Arteta’s side a much-needed win.

While a draw against Liverpool - top of the table going into the ninth game week - is certainly no disgrace, it was Arsenal's second-half performance that prompted Keane to question their mental toughness.

After dominating the first half, Arsenal noticeably dropped off in the second, appearing to sit back and protect their lead instead of pushing to kill the game off.

The stats support Keane’s concern: Arsenal managed just three shots in the second half, three fewer than their first-half tally, while they entered the final third only 16 times, compared to 25 times in the opening period.

"When they get themselves in front, they sit back, instead of going after the third goal,” added Keane on Sky Sports.

“Liverpool were there for the taking if they wanted it. I just worry about their belief, do they have the belief that they can really challenge Manchester City?”

That’s arguably the big question here – can they really challenge Manchester City playing the way they currently are?

The 2-2 draw with Liverpool marked the fourth time this season that Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League, leaving them five points behind City at the top of the table.

Arteta has done wonders with the Arsenal defence, but at what cost? Image Credit: AFP

While drawing against Liverpool and City might seem acceptable to most fans, dropping points against Bournemouth and Brighton hardly screams "title contenders."

The match against Brighton, much like the Liverpool game, followed a familiar pattern: Arsenal took the lead but then sat back, aiming to defend rather than pressing forward to kill the game.

It's worth noting that Arsenal were reduced to ten men after Declan Rice's red card just after halftime, but even with that setback, a title-winning side might still push harder for the win.

Brighton have been solid under Fabian Hurzeler, but Arsenal’s goal this season is to end a 20-year title drought. Settling for draws instead of victories will not get them there.

The loss to Bournemouth last week raised similar concerns. Reduced to ten men again after William Saliba’s red card, Arsenal looked sluggish from the start, and Arteta’s team selection didn’t help.

With both Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka unavailable, Arteta opted for three defensive midfielders, leaving Arsenal short on creative options in attack. The result was a 2-0 defeat, with Arsenal managing only one shot on target across 90 minutes.

Arteta has undeniably strengthened Arsenal’s defence, making them hard to break down, but that same defensive focus is currently affecting the game’s most precious commodity - goals.

After nine games two seasons ago, Arsenal led City by one point; last season, they trailed by just two. Yet the challenge of staying ahead of City proved too much.