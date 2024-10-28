Dubai: Kuwait's Court of Cassation has upheld a ruling imposing a KD5,000 (Dh60,000) fine on a Kuwaiti woman for assaulting and verbally abusing an expatriate doctor and a Kuwaiti female doctor at Farwaniya Hospital. The court also referred a related civil suit to the appropriate authorities.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was accompanying her grandmother at the hospital, became enraged after an expatriate doctor requested a document to proceed with her grandmother's treatment.

According to the complaint, she insulted the doctor, saying, "Why are you interrupting me, you animal?" She then struck him twice with her phone on his nose and chest, causing injuries. The altercation also affected a Kuwaiti female doctor present in the Intensive Care Unit.

During the Criminal Court session, Lawyer Elaf Al Saleh, representing the Kuwait Medical Association, sought maximum penalties for the defendant based on witness testimonies and the medical report. Al Saleh also argued for the acquittal of her client, the doctor, from any accusations.

The Criminal Court granted Al Saleh's request, fining the defendant, while acquitting the doctor. Both the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation upheld this decision.