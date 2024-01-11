Redness, swelling, discomfort and a lot of pain: That’s usually the warning signs for inflammation, be it a bruised finger or a sore throat. It’s the body natural response to injury and infection.

However, there’s another kind of inflammation that can take place in our systems. It affects the whole body. And when it becomes chronic, it doesn’t bode well. “It can be connected to several health issues, including heart diseases and autoimmune disorders,” explains Nur Al-Abrach, a clinical dietitian at the Nabta Health Clinic, Dubai. There are a variety of issues that cause inflammation, including environmental toxins, ageing, and stress.

And then there’s food: A crucial factor in mitigating inflammation. And unfortunately, a lot of foods, mostly many of our favourites like the constant consumption of red meats and sugary sweets, can possibly cause, and worsen inflammation. So, as Al-Abrach explains, if you adopt a non-inflammatory diet, it can actually promote overall health and reduce the problems in your body.

The dangers of inflammation: What is it?

Inflammation is when your body is ready to fight viruses or essentially something foreign. The immune system is activated and begins healing injured tissues. However, if you’re not sick or injured and your immune system is sending out inflammatory cells, that’s the sign of trouble.

But let’s break it down further. “Inflammation is crucial, as it activates the immune system to kill infected cells and fight infection,” explains Tamara Alireza, a functional medicine specialist at Skinfluencer. “However, chronic inflammation has a negative impact. The immune system over-exerts itself. The body is then in a constant state of high alert, and attacks the host, causing autoimmune disorders and neurodegeneration,” she explains. This could be the result of diets that are high in ultra-processed foods. When the body suffers from an aggravated level of inflammation, it means that it cannot repair itself properly.

“Your immune system won’t function as it should, and might miss clearing out cancer cells, possibly also resulting in faster aging,” adds Alireza. This could spell complicated health conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, heart diseases, stroke, cancer, lung diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and even mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Certain foods like red meats, processed meats, sugary snacks and beverages, can cause oxidative stress and inflammation. “This kind of inflammation is triggered by the high levels of glucose in the blood. So, meals with a higher glycemic index or those in excess quantities, can cause greater inflammation,” explains Alireza. It affects the balance of the gut bacteria, which could lead to the increase of higher levels of harmful bacteria in the system. Needless to say, that also sees a spike in the possibilities of severe infections and diseases.

Fact box: The glycemic index (GI) is a value used to measure how much specific foods increase blood sugar levels, as per American health site, Healthline.

The kinds of inflammation:

The symptoms of chronic inflammation can be abdominal pain, chest pain, fatigue, fever, mouth sores, rash, depression and weight gain. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As per the Cleveland Clinic, UAE, there are two kinds of inflammation:

Acute inflammation: This is the response to sudden body damage, like cutting your finger. In order to heal the cut, your body sends inflammatory cells to the injury. These cells start the healing process. Acute inflammation may last for a few hours to a few days, depending on your condition.

Chronic inflammation: This can be harder to catch. Your body sends inflammatory cells even when there’s no outside danger. In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory cells and substances attack joint tissues leading to an inflammation that comes and goes. This can cause pain and severe damage to joints. Chronic inflammation is long term — it lasts for months to years. The symptoms of chronic inflammation can be abdominal pain, chest pain, fatigue, fever, mouth sores, rash, depression and weight gain.

Dysbiosis

Your gut is filled with colonies of bacteria, and most of these contribute to your body’s natural processes. That’s your gut microbiome. However, when there is an imbalance of bacteria, it could lead to dysbiosis, which could be in the form of stomach upsets, nausea, chest pain, rashes, diarrhea, and bloating.

Giovanni Leonetti,general surgeon and specialist endoscopist at Cornerstone Clinic, Dubai, explains that in order to prevent dysbiosis, one should follow a non-inflammatory diet. There are several basic aspects to keep in mind, when pursuing such a diet.

First, the modification and reduction of certain carbohydrates, including lactose, refined, processed and complex carbs. The second places emphasis on the ingestion of pre and probiotics, which include leeks, onions and fermented foods. This helps to restore the balance of the intestinal flora. You need to also observe your overall dietary pattern, detect missing nutrients and identify intolerances.

What you should include in a non-inflammatory diet

Bring in the broccoli, skip the sweets. Image Credit: Pexels.com

In simple words, the pastries areout. Bring the veggies in.

It’s not as gloomy as it sounds, just some moderation and care needed. The foods you really should include in your daily consumption include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and sources of omega-3 fatty acids like fish, explains Al-Abrach. “These kind of food items are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help to balance the body’s immune response,” he says. You need to ensure that your diet has foods that are rich in Vitamin C, polyphenols and fibre-rich foods, which will fight inflammation.

There isn’t a specific non-inflammatory diet. Don’t try to worry about individual ‘good’ and ‘bad’ foods, just aim for an overall healthy diet, which has enough fruit, vegetables and healthy oils. Alireza lists down the foods that should be included in your diet.

• Foods such as beans, lentils, broccoli, berries, avocado, oats, artichokes, brussels sprouts, chickpeas, quinoa, and chia seeds. These contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols that protect the body from inflammation.

• Colourful fruits and vegetables, including berries, cherries, pomegranate, broccoli, garlic, ginger, cacao.

Nuts. Consuming nuts and seeds has been proved to reduce inflammation as well as a risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

• Omega 3 foods, seeds, walnuts, fish like salmon and sardines, mackerel, tuna and anchovies fight inflammation. Oils such as olive oil, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish also have a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids, that keep inflammation at bay.

• Coffee, tea and dark chocolate, as these are rich in polyphenols. Polyphenols are natural compounds that protect the body from inflammation.

Coffee is rich in polyphenols. Polyphenols are natural compounds that protect the body from inflammation. Image Credit: Pexels.com

• Cinnamon- when co-consumed with a high GI (glycemic index) meal can delay gastric emptying and reduce the glucose spike and inflammation.

• Turmeric. Turmeric has an essential component, called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a potential treatment for a number of health conditions, including reduced pain and increased ease of movement in people with osteoarthritis.

• Nigella sativa, also known as onion seeds are anti-inflammatory, have antioxidant and anti-cancer properties.

• Fermented foods, which include kimchi, kombucha, pickles and yoghurt increase diversity of the gut microbiome. It helps in reducing inflammation. In order to cultivate a healthy gut microbiome, you can enjoy prebiotics and probiotics. However, not all fermented foods have probiotics, so check the label first. On the other hand, prebiotics, which are in the form of dietary fiber, are food for the helpful bacteria. Jerusalem artichokes and foods are rich in inulin, a type of prebiotic, such as asparagus, bananas and chicory, help keep the beneficial bacteria healthy and plentiful.

The foods that you should avoid or eat in limited quantities

Alireza lists down the foods that you should limit too:

• Avoid eating foods in high sugar, high fat or ultra-processed foods continuously. If you consume foods in high sugar and high fats, there’s a high inflammatory state. It’s good to let your body rest and digest, leaving a window of 12 hours without food or late night snacking.

• Refined carbs such as white flour or white sugar can cause spikes and dips in blood sugar, which is also linked chronic inflammation. Sugary drinks add to this since they cause sharp spikes if eaten on an empty stomach.

• Ultra-processed foods - ready meals, protein bars, cakes, pastries, anything with high fructose corn syrup should be avoided, as much as possible.

• Fried foods

• Processed meats