Forget the fleeting promises of fad diets. The Mediterranean diet isn't about deprivation, it can be quite a vibrant escape to a world of flavour-packed goodness. Think sun-drenched tomatoes bursting with sweetness, creamy dips to be scooped with warm pita bread, and the satisfying crunch of nuts alongside perfectly grilled fish. It’s not only just a delicious meal plan: It could also just be a weapon to living a longer, and healthier life, especially for women, according to research.

That’s right. A study by American Harvard University published in JAMA Network Open revealed promising news: Women who embraced the Mediterranean diet saw a 23 per cent reduction in their overall mortality risk. This translates to a significantly lower chance of dying from any cause during the study period compared to those who didn't follow the diet as closely.

Before we get to the longevity aspect of it for women, the dieticians break down the Mediterranean diet and what it really entails.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating inspired by the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cheese, milk and a whole lot of herbs, for one.

Vibha Bajpaiee, clinical dietician, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai AJMC explains, “The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating inspired by the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It focuses on the consumption of a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and legumes, and has health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, improving cholesterol levels, and promoting longevity.”

This diet not only emphasises what foods to eat but also how to eat them, promoting a balanced and enjoyable approach to meals. A high intake of a variety of fruits and vegetables forms the foundation of the diet. These are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.... - Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietician, Aster Clinic, Dubai

The diet goes beyond just what's on your plate. It also emphasises mindful eating habits, making meals a balanced and enjoyable experience.

The key components of the Mediterranean diet, as explained by Bajpaiee:

• Fruits and vegetables are crucial to the diet, as they are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Mediterranean diet is deeply beneficial for women. As the diet primarily utilises healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, that contribute to heart health, it helps to reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

• Whole grains: The diet focuses on whole grains such as oats, barley, whole wheat and brown rice. It provides fibre and essential nutrients.

Healthy fats: Don’t back away on hearing the word fats, healthy fats are good for you! Opt for olive oil, which is the primary source of fat, replacing butter and other saturated fats. Nuts, seeds, and avocados are also important sources of healthy fats.

• Lean proteins: Fish and seafood are consumed regularly, at least twice a week. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Poultry, eggs, cheese, and yogurt are eaten in moderate amounts, while red meat is limited.

• Legumes and nuts: Beans, lentils, and nuts are consumed regularly, providing protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

• Herbs and spices: These are used generously to flavour food, reducing the need for salt.

• Moderate dairy: Dairy is consumed in moderation, primarily in the form of cheese and yogurt.

• Minimal processed Foods: The diet emphasises on whole, minimally processed foods and limits processed and refined foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats.

• Lifestyle: Finally, you need to re-evaluate your lifestyle, too. Regular physical activity is an important aspect of the Mediterranean diet.

Longevity benefits for women: The Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet isn't some fad promising unrealistic results. While it isn't directly linked to guaranteed lifespan extension, research suggests it can promote healthy aging and potentially contribute to a longer life through various mechanisms. It reduces the risk of chronic heart disease, possesses anti-inflammatory properties and has improved gut health, explains Bajpaiee. While the Mediterranean diet offers general health benefits for everyone, there's growing evidence suggesting it is particularly beneficial for women's health throughout various life stages.

Lowers the risk of chronic heart disease in women

Mediterranean diet is deeply beneficial for women. As the diet primarily utilises healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, that contribute to heart health, it helps to reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai-based Elizabeth Kew, a clinical dietician, explains that women who adhere to the diet have a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is one of the leading causes of death in women.

Explaining why women could be more susceptible to heart diseases, she says, “After menopause, women experience a decrease in estrogen production. Estrogen has a protective effect on blood vessels, keeping them more elastic and flexible. This protective effect diminishes after menopause, increasing the risk of hardening and narrowing of arteries, leading to possible cardio-vascular diseases.” Moreover, the storage of body fat also contributes to cardiovascular health. “Men tend to store more fat subcutaneously, under the skin, while women tend to store more fat viscerally, around internal organs. Visceral fat is more metabolically active and releases inflammatory chemicals that contribute to heart disease risk,” she adds. Conditions like preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure during pregnancy, and gestational diabetes also increase the long-term risk of heart disease in women.

And so, ongoing research has shown promising results that the Mediterranean diet is deeply beneficial for women. As the diet primarily utilises healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, that contribute to heart health, it helps to reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes.

This is reflected in the 2018 study titled Mediterranean Diet and Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, published in the US-based National Library of Medicine. The research showed that the diet is low in saturated fats, which contribute to a decrease in the ‘bad’ cholesterol, which is known is cause plaque buildup in arteries. Owing to the emphasis on healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, and fish, which raise ‘good cholesterol’, it can help remove low density or bad cholestrol from your bloodstream. This translates to lower risk of heart attacks and better heart health.

Moreover, the diet can battle chronic inflammation, adds Bajpaiee, which is also linked to various health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. It is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. These combat inflammation, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases associated with a shortened lifespan.

Bone health

With its emphasis on fruits and vegetables rich in calcium and Vitamin D, the Mediterranean diet offers various benefits for women, including improved bone health and reduces the risk of osteoporosis, a bone disease that women might be more susceptible to, as they age. Explaining why women are more vulnerable, Kew says, “There are a multiple possible reasons. They have smaller, thinner bones and experience a faster bone loss rate as estrogen starts declining in the post-menopausal years. As a result, the diet can help in reducing the risk.”

The research is still ongoing, but the evidence does point towards the fact that as the diet helps with weight management, it might have an indirect positive effect on bone health in postmenopausal women, as it relies on plant-based calcium sources. Calcium is a crucial mineral for building and maintaining strong bones. “For women with lactose intolerance or those who choose to limit dairy intake, the diet also provides alternative ways to meet calcium needs. This is important for bone health throughout life and becomes even more crucial as the risk of osteoporosis increases after menopause,” she adds.

While studies haven’t established an exact direct link between the Mediterranean diet and women’s bone density, there’s still promising evidence. For instance, a 2018 study published in the US-based journal Nutrients, explores the potential benefits of the Mediterranean diet for bone health. The study mentions weight management as a possible factor influencing bone health through hormonal effects. Another 2016 review article published in the US National Institutes of Health's National Center for Biotechnology Information, highlights the importance of exploring plant-based sources of calcium for bone health, particularly for those who are lactose intolerant or limit dairy intake.

As Kew maintains, while the existing research on the Mediterranean diet, bone health, and its potential benefits for women is promising, more long-term studies are needed to definitively establish a cause-and-effect relationship. Nevertheless, overall, the Mediterranean diet can be a valuable tool for promoting bone health in women, particularly when combined with other healthy lifestyle habits.

A defence against diabetes

A combination of hormonal factors, body fat distribution, and pregnancy-related events contribute to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes in women. The Mediterranean diet can be a powerful tool to combat these specific risk factors. Foods, such as whole grains, legumes and healthy fats found in the diet, are rich in fibre, which slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, explain both Kew and Bajpaiee. This contributes to maintaining steadier blood sugar levels and reduces spikes and crashes that can be dangerous for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

As Kew adds, “Additionally, replacing saturated fats with healthy fats like olive oil, as encouraged by the Mediterranean diet, can significantly improve sensitivity to insulin, which is a hormone that helps the body absorb sugar from the bloodstream. Improved insulin sensitivity means the body is using the hormone more effectively, keeping blood sugar levels in check.”

The research supports this focus on the Mediterranean diet for women's health. In a 2015 US-based systematic review published in the journal, Frontiers in Public Health, multiple studies concluded that the Mediterranean diet is effective in improving glycemic control and reducing cardiovascular risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes.