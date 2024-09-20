On the flip side, ultra-processed foods are a step (or several steps) away from their natural state. “These involve added salt, oil, sugar, or other substances. For instance, canned fish and vegetables, fruits in syrup, or freshly made breads,” says Gopalani. While most processed foods have two or three ingredients, ultra-processed foods typically include a long list of additives such as artificial colours, flavors, and preservatives. Frozen meals, soft drinks, and many packaged snacks all fall into this category.

So, why does it concern us? Ultra-processed foods are inextricably linked with a host of health troubles, including cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diseases. The bad news doesn’t quite end here: As a recent study shows, some ultra-processed foods are worse than others.

The health risks

The distinction between 'good' and 'bad' ultra-processed foods may lie in their processing methods and nutritional value. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A detailed and elaborate 2024 study titled Ultra-processed foods and cardiovascular disease, published in the US-based journal The Lancet Regional Health dissected the risks associated with these foods, revealing the most problematic culprits. Out of the 10 ultra-processed food categories they studied, two stood out as particularly harmful: Sugary drinks and processed meats. When these two categories were eliminated from the analysis, the risk associated with ultra-processed food consumption reduced dramatically.

The research also showed, that surprisingly, some ultra-processed foods, like breakfast cereals, sweetened yogurts, and savoury snacks, were linked to lower risks of heart disease. This aligns with previous research that found sugary drinks and processed meats to be the most harmful types of ultra-processed foods. Additionally, some studies have even shown that breads, cereals, and yogurts may even have neutral or beneficial effects on health.

So, the key takeaway from the research is that the distinction between 'good' and 'bad' ultra-processed foods may lie in their processing methods and nutritional value.

The ‘good’ versus the ‘bad’

The method of processing can greatly impact a food's nutritional value and health risks. For example, excessive frying or deep-frying can add unhealthy fats. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Some processed foods are more harmful than others. Munawar Yahaya, Dubai-based clinical dietician and Raghda Ali, a clinical dietician at Medcare Sharjah, explain the factors that influence the health implications of ultra-processed foods:

● Nutrient content: Some ultra-processed foods, like fortified cereals or certain plant-based alternatives can be relatively nutritious. For instance, many breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, and B vitamins. These can be a convenient way to boost your nutrient intake, especially if you have a busy lifestyle. Products like plant-based milk, yogurt, and meat alternatives can be strengthened with nutrients that are naturally low in these foods. For example, plant-based milk is often fortified with calcium and vitamin D, while plant-based meat alternatives may be fortified with iron and protein. On the other hand, sugary drinks and processed meats, may be high in unhealthy fats, sodium or added sugars.

● Additives: Quite often, the types and amounts of additives used, can affect a food health’s profile. Some additives may be harmless, while others can have potentially negative effects. For example, artificial sweeteners. These can be used to reduce calorie content, but may have negative effects on gut health and blood sugar levels. Additionally, brightly coloured foods, often enhanced with artificial dyes, can be visually appealing but may also cause allergic reactions. Moreover, trans fats or partially hydrogenated fats that raise bad cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.

● Processing methods: The processing method can significantly influence a food's nutritional value and health risks. For instance, excessive frying or deep-frying can introduce unhealthy fats.

Gopalani explains further, processed meats, and hot dogs, are typically high in sodium and saturated fats. Sugary beverages, like soda and fruit punch, are often loaded with added sugar. Neeta Jhaveri, a health coach based at Dubai's Wellth adds here, "Ultra-processed foods that are high in calories but low in nutrients are particularly damaging because they provide 'empty calories' without offering the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your body needs to function properly. This combination can lead to malnutrition, even in people who are consuming sufficient calories," she says.

On the other hand, whole grain cereals and breads, even when ultra-processed, can offer essential nutrients like fibre, minerals, and Vitamin B.

Cardiovascular disease: A major risk

So, the frequent consumption of processed meats, sugary drinks and beverages and fast food, can lead to a health disaster, including cardiovascular diseases. In fact, a France-based study titled Nutrition, National Health Survey, and Environment, conducted between 2009 and 2018 is researching the link between cardiovascular diseases and such ultra-processed foods. The study was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

One of the key findings of the study, showed that participants who consumed higher amounts of ultra-processed foods had a significantly increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke. Gopalani explains how: Processed meats are often rich in saturated fats. When consumed, these fats can raise levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol. High LDL cholesterol can lead to the buildup of fatty deposits in your arteries, narrowing them and reducing blood flow to the heart. This condition is called atherosclerosis, a major cause of heart disease and stroke.

Furthermore, as Jhaveri explains, some processed meats can even contain trans fats, which are even more harmful than saturated fats. Trans fats raise LDL cholesterol while also lowering high-density lipoprotein (HDL), the ‘good’ cholesterol that helps clear cholesterol from your bloodstream. This double effect accelerates the risk of blocked arteries and heart disease.

In short, the combination of saturated fats, trans fats, and excessive sodium in processed meats can raise cholesterol levels and blood pressure, both of which contribute to heart disease over time.

Finally, processed meats also contain high levels of salt, to enhance flavour and preserve freshness. Excessive sodium can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), which is another significant risk factor for heart disease. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder, weakening it over time.

The French study found a robust link between ultra-processed food consumption and cardiovascular disease, even when accounting for other lifestyle factors such as physical activity and smoking. However, research is still underway, as the studies haven’t definitely proven that ultra-processed foods directly cause cardiovascular disease. While cardiovascular disease is one of the most well-known risks of consuming ultra-processed foods, the health implications don’t stop there. Recent studies have shown that these foods can also impact brain health, contributing to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative conditions.

The link to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases

Yahaya also explains that constant consumption of ultra-processed foods can possibly contribute to neuro-degenerative deaths. These are conditions that progressively damage and destroy brain cells, leading to declines in cognitive function, physical abilities, and overall quality of life. In a 2023 study published in the BMJ, researchers found an 8 per cent higher risk of neurodegenerative deaths among people who consumed high amounts of ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods that are high in added sugars, unhealthy fats and sodium, low in fiber, and essential nutrients are considered less healthy. People who consume these foods often can have a higher risk of neurodegenerative deaths... - Munawara Yahaya, clinical dietician, Nabta Health

This is largely due to the unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and artificial additives in these foods, which trigger chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Over time, inflammation can damage brain cells, contributing to diseases like Alzheimer's. Oxidative stress accelerates this process, impairing the brain's ability to repair itself and leading to cognitive decline.

The BMJ study analysed the diets of over 114,000 American adults over three decades. While the correlation between ultra-processed food intake and neurodegenerative disease mortality is strong, further research is needed to establish a definitive causal link.

So, how do we eliminate the risks of ultra-processed foods?

Sticking to unprocessed or minimally processed foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains is a surefire way to improve your health. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For starters, watch what you eat. Read the labels, explain the dieticians. Gopalani adds, “Sticking to unprocessed or minimally processed foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains is a surefire way to improve your health. These are nature's powerhouses, and they're packed with nutrients, that ultra-processed foods just can't compete with."

Cut out the processed meats and sugary beverages, explains Yahaya. These have been consistently linked to poor health issues, posing a danger to the overall well-being of a person. That’s the priority. The dieticians also add that this does not mean that other ultra-processed foods get a free pass; additives, preserves and sweeteners can also wreak much havoc on your health, too.

Nevertheless, here’s a brief lowdown of all the problematic foods to eliminate from your diet:

• Sugary drinks: Soda, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened tea, fruit punch

• Processed meats

• Fast food: Burgers, fries, pizza, chicken nuggets

• Packaged snacks: Chips, cookies, crackers, candy bars

• Canned goods: Soups, vegetables (in syrup), fruits (in syrup)

And some ultra-processed foods, when consumed in moderation, may be less harmful than others. However, it's important to read labels carefully and choose products with minimal added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients:

• Breakfast cereals: Fortified cereals can be a good source of vitamins and minerals. Look for options with low added sugar and high fiber content.

• Frozen vegetables: These can be a convenient way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. Choose frozen vegetables without added sauces or seasonings.

• Canned fish: Canned tuna, salmon, and sardines can be a healthy source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Opt for varieties packed in water, not oil.

• Whole grain bread: While some whole grain breads may be ultra-processed, they can still provide valuable nutrients like fiber. Look for options with minimal added sugars and unhealthy fats.