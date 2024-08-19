Sometimes, you really need to channel your inner Marie Kondo, the Japanese professional organiser and rid your house of anything that doesn’t spark joy when you touch it. Well, I say this nonchalantly, but my own room feels like a chaotic collection of the unnecessary, ranging from old receipts, forgotten cards and charging cables from phones that I don’t even use.

So, if your bedroom is a similar battleground, the professional home organisers in UAE explain how to carefully wade throw the piles of clothes, letters and papers in your room.

You’re not alone: We all face it. It's incredibly easy for clothes, books, and cosmetics to pile up and transform your bedroom into a stressful chamber. As Claire Devon, a British UAE-based professional home organiser and designer reminds, “Remember, this is also your sleep sanctuary. So, it is imperative that you learn to manage the mess. A messy room can really be a reflection of a rather cluttered and claustrophobic mind. Do yourself a favour and make your room a beautiful, inviting space, where you can actually relax.”

Don't bite off more than you can chew. Break down your decluttering project into smaller, manageable tasks. Focus on one area at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Moreover, decluttering your room doesn’t mean only getting rid of things, as says Shelina Jokhiya, Dubai-based professional organiser reminds. You can keep the things that you need, want and love, in just very pleasing storage units and functional furniture pieces. Decluttering can foster a sense of tranquillity. By eliminating physical clutter, people often experience a sense of renewed control over their lives, leading to reduced stress and increased peace of mind. As possessions are streamlined, mental clarity emerges. The chaos recedes.

So, how do you begin the process of decluttering and cleaning your bedroom? The thumb rule is: Start small. If you start culling out all the contents in your bedroom in one go, you won’t get anywhere. Focus on one area, complete it and move to the next, say Devon and Jhokiya.

Now take a look around your room and see what you need, and what you really don’t need.

Bills, paperwork and any sort of paper floating around

A messy room can be a breeding ground for stress and anxiety. Transform your space into a peaceful oasis by decluttering and organizing. Image Credit: Shutterstock

You’ll be surprised at how many bits and pieces of paper that you can accumulate, says Alice Stevenson, a Canadian Dubai-based organising expert and interior designer. From credit card bills to old receipts, it's a paper trail that can easily spiral out of control. She suggests creating dedicated folders for essential documents and storing them outside the bedroom. Stevenson adds, “I understand, sometimes, most of us are just too tired to clear out even old receipts lying around in your room. Trust me, this clutter can seriously cramp your style and your mind. If you haven't touched it in ages, throw it.”

Taming bedside chaos

Nightstands, essentially empty surfaces, have a knack for accumulating clutter – from empty glasses to stray hair ties. In Shoa Mukherjee, an Abu Dhabi-based expat’s case, the dresser is an easy target for unmatched earrings, broken necklaces that she won’t ever wear, a few rings, along with other knick-knacks that don’t serve much purpose. Well, it all contributes to overwhelm as she admits, and the professional organisers agree wholeheartedly.

So, be ruthless, when you declutter. Those earrings are pretty for sure, but if there’s only one of them, throw it away. For the rest of the stuff that’s occupying the table, how about a tray? Stevenson suggests small trays to keep the items that you do use, including creams, lotions, perfumes. Keep an earring or necklace stand, or perhaps a ceramic dish to house all your rubber bands.

No dishes!

Yes, it’s comforting to snack while watching your favourite show, but the truth is, accumulation of dirty dishes in the bedroom is just unhygienic and unsightly. So, as Devon says, the moment you’re done with your food, take the dish back to the kitchen. Remember, you need a clean and clear sleeping environment.

The piles of clothes

Pack, and store away clothes that you don't need. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Clothes to the right, clothes to the left, and clothes in front of you. Sigh. So, as the professional organisers in consensus say: Put the clean clothes away, and put the dirty ones for washing.

However, more than just clothes taking up space, take a look at your wardrobe and see what you really need. Don’t hold on to clothes that don’t fit you anymore; it just takes up wardrobe space. Devon says, “Give your wardrobe a regular check-up. Try stuff on, and don't be afraid to say goodbye to clothes that aren't working for you. Your closet and your confidence will thank you.” Categorise your clothes well, advises Jhokiya: Make a place for the t-shirts, shorts, and use the right velvet hangers for clothes too. She also advises the buy-one-get-rid-of-two rule: If you purchased one item, get rid of two. Get a bag, and put your unecessary clothes into it. Donate it, if you need to.

Your room should be a no shoe and a tech-free zone. Keep your shoes in a separate designated area in another room, and don't keep any electronics in your bedroom, including laptops, tablets, and play-stations... - Shelina Jokhiya, decluttering expert and organiser

Lost or lonely socks can also accumulate quickly. Invest in a fresh pack of matching socks and bid farewell to the odd ones taking up space, says Devon. By taking control of your clothing situation, you'll not only create a more organised space, but also feel a sense of accomplishment.

An area for shoes

Find a separate closet for your shoes; don't keep them in the bedroom. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Your bedroom isn’t a shoe closet. Keep footwear in a designated area to prevent clutter, adds Stevenson nd Jhokiya.

Workout equipment

It’s inspiring that you want to work out, but its best, if the equipment isn’t kept in the bedroom itself, explains Jhokhiya. When the bedroom is cluttered with dumbbells and a treadmill, it creates a feeling of clutter and unrest. You start feeling less relaxed. So, it’s best that you move the equipment to a different room, so that your bedroom feels more organised, relaxed and spacious.

Digital clutter

Banishing screens from the bedroom is key to a restful night's sleep. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Unplug and unwind. Creating a comforting sleep sanctuary starts by ditching the digital distractions, says Devon. Experts agree that banishing screens from the bedroom is key to a restful night's sleep. So, how do you reclaim your bedroom as a peaceful retreat?

First, keep your phone away when you sleep. Or, keep it for charging, in another corner of your room so that the blue light doesn’t disturb you, says Stevenson. Minimise the amount of technological devices you have in your bedroom itself, including your laptop, tablets and stereos. Pare it down to a bare minimum, and perhaps just leave your laptop on the desk. Designate a special area for the other devices.

Do you really need those boxes?

Let’s tackle the elephant in the room, the giant empty storage boxes that serve no purpose. They aren’t actually of significance as Devon says, and are a bit of an eyesore. So don’t keep them in your room. Pack them away in another room, or, perhaps throw them away, altogether.

Don’t hoard blankets and extra bedding