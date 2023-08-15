One summer morning you wake up with your curly hair looking like perfect ringlets, and the next, like a tangled mess. It’s true, your hair has a life of its own. Nevertheless, don’t fear. It’s not difficult to tame it. It’s all about your haircare routine; that’s the key to embracing healthy hair and avoiding fighting with tangles every morning, especially in the summer.

Use a shampoo with clean ingredients that is free from toxin and harsh chemicals. Avoid excessive washing and wash only when you need. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Shampoo and wash wisely

Hydration controls frizzy hair. So, regardless of your hair’s texture, shampooing is a crucial part of your hair routine, especially for us who live in the UAE. “You have to be able to remove environmental pollutants and excess oil, and gentle shampooing is the best way to do just that. Saying that, use a shampoo with clean ingredients that is free from toxin and harsh chemicals. Avoid excessive washing and wash only when you need,” explains Layla Al Hajjaj, Founder of Boho Salon, Dubai. Preferably, use a sulfate-free shampoo, which preserves the natural moisture in the hair. You should co-wash with a cleansing conditioner.

Use a wide-toothed comb as your rake through your curls, and be gentle, as the strands could break easily. Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you are conditioning your hair, remember to rid your hair of all excess water first. Then, apply conditioner and let it sit in your hair, before you try to untangle your hair. Use a wide-toothed comb as your rake through your curls, and be gentle, as the strands could break easily. Then wash. Another tip is to leave a hair mask on, instead of using a conditioner. It helps in controlling the curl, and let it dry naturally, without using other heat tools.

Rinse with cold water

Hot water might feel so relaxing, but you need to monitor the temperature. Hot water strips sebum, the oily and waxy substance that coats, protects and moisturises the skin and hair. This increases the chances of frizziness and breakage, says Hajjaj “The warm water might feel good, but it’s far from great for your curly hair,” she adds. Whether shampooing or conditioning, be sure to rinse with cold water.

Protective hair sprays

Protective hair sprays are a must for hair generally, but especially more so for curly hair. It’s best advised to opt for oils with high sunscreen, as they control the frizz and create a barrier to protect the hair.

Keep an eye on your styling products

Your styling products should change from summer to winter. During the summer and the humidity, you will need a stronger hold gel that would seal the moisture from the conditioner in your hair, but also preventing the moisture from the air to enter your hair. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Use styling products that has the right ingredients for your hair and the weather you are in, says Hajjaj. “Your styling products should change from summer to winter. During the summer and the humidity, you will need a stronger hold gel that would seal the moisture from the conditioner in your hair, but also preventing the moisture from the air to enter your hair. Sometimes a mix of styling products will give you a better result,” she advises. To rid your hair off frizz, lock the moisture in with a nourishing gel, butter, or mousse once a week.

You can even consider natural oils such as neem, coconut, argan or jojoba. Take a few drops in your palm and massage with your fingers into your scalp. Keep it on overnight, and wash off in the morning. If you want a little bounce in your curls, you can opt for using a diffuser, a round, bowl-like structure, that you can put on the nozzle of a blowdryer so that the air moves easily through the hair.

Go for satin

Wherever you can, replace your cotton pillowcases with satin. Cotton soaks up the hair’s natural sebum, which depletes the curls of the moisture it needs, says Hajjaj. So, you need to be extra careful about your hair when you sleep. Try sleeping with a satin bonnet, which keeps your hairstyle protected and maintains the health of your hair through the night.

The curl masks

In order to enhance your curls, you can use a curl-defining cream after washing it. Or, you can try another method, where you use a traditional mask, but don’t rinse it out. When you put your head in the sink, apply the mask to the mid-lengths and spread it with your fingers. Then, you rub with a towel to define the curl. Remember, the thicker and frizzier your hair is, the more mask you need to apply.

Regular trims

Most of us want long hair. However, we fall prey to split-ends, which leads to our hair looking straggly. So regular trims help, as the frayed edges are trimmed off, and you have better chances at longer and healthier hair.

Go to a hair-care specialist