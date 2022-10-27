A multi-sensory exhibition featuring images by travel photographer, Véronique De Suerte, is showcasing an exclusive selection of works that immortalize the last ray of sunshine in distinct corners of the UAE. The ‘Chasing the Sun’ collection, which includes locations that are no longer photographable, is being displayed at Picasso Gallery in Al Quoz, Dubai, from 23rd to 31st October 2022.

Reflecting her personal perspective in chasing light, the exhibition features dramatic cityscapes, desert dunes, and magical sunsets at sea, and is organized in an organic narrative form that also gives viewers the same feelings that the artist experienced at the moment she captured the image. Through a multisensory journey created for the exhibition, the same setting and the same sounds are recreated, reviving the moment the photo was taken.

Speaking about her inspiration, Véronique says, “A sunset is a moment of silence. We say goodbye to this day, to all that happened there, taking with us all good things and leaving all bad behind, praying that tomorrow will be even better. It’s also a sad moment with a glimpse of nostalgia about that day that will never ever repeat.”

''The sun dies to be reborn next day, and the sunrise always offers us these tones of hope, new beginnings, and the mystery of future'' Image Credit: Supplied

She continues, “It’s one of the rare times where the sky changes colours so quickly in the most spectacular way. The range of tones is so impressive, going from dusty rose, almost grey, to bloody red, with velvet shadows. The sun dies to be reborn next day, and the sunrise always offers us these tones of hope, new beginnings, and the mystery of future. For me, sunsets are the most intimate moments with myself.”

Travel photographer Véronique De Suerte is showcasing an exclusive selection of works that immortalize the day's last rays of sunshine in distinct corners of the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Revealing the thinking behind the multisensory experience, Véronique says, “All our senses have this unique ability to transport us either to the past or to the dream world, and to make us feel the deepest and the brightest emotions. For the first time, I decided to offer such a journey to the guests of my exhibition. With my team Creadora, we have created a music mix with sound design and light installations to transport our guests to the desert, the seashore or the buzzing city; to make them feel as if they are in the frame or seeing the image with my eyes.”

Veronique was born in St Petersburg and raised in Paris and has been a travel addict and passionate photographer since her childhood. During her 12-year photography journey, she has exhibited her works in Istanbul and in Rotterdam. Since 2020, Veronique has sold her fine art prints in Europe, and in 2021 she collaborated with PIKCHA gallery (Melbourne, Australia) to sell some of her exclusive artworks worldwide.

The images capture sunsets at some of Dubai’s most iconic locations such as the Burj Kalifa Image Credit: Supplied

Alongside her photography, Veronique is an avid adventurer and describes herself as a travel therapy ambassador. Throughout her year in Paris, she used to travel at least every two weeks, making more than 50% of all her trips alone. Since living in Dubai, she has kept traveling across the UAE for solo getaways. While showing the world through her lenses, she aims to share her experience with other women who are still hesitant to make a step towards solo traveling and also demonstrate the importance of travel for mindset and mental health.

Veronique says, “Traveling alone doesn’t mean that you are a miserable and lonely person. On the contrary, it’s a totally different way of traveling. The most therapeutical as well. You will spend some quality time with yourself, finding your balance, making peace with your thoughts, overcoming your pain and anger and finally finding inner calm.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Coming to live in Dubai brought a new inspiration for her photography, which is on display in the exhibition. The images capture sunsets at some of Dubai’s most iconic locations such as the Burj Kalifa, Al Qudra, and Dubai Marina, as well as dramatic shots from around the emirates, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Mleiha Desert in Sharjah, and Dibba in Fujairah.