Dubai: Looking for unique and inspiring art accounts on Instagram? Here’s this week’s list of five artists you must follow if you enjoy art and colour.

1. @fabiogomestrindade

Brazilian artist Fabio Gomes Trinidade’s art is famous for incorporating trees and other natural elements into his painted murals.

Trinidade’s murals often depict detailed portraits of women and children, painted in a way to position real trees and bushes as ‘hair’.

2. @maisie_matilda_art

Maisie Matilda is a UK-based artist renowned for her fore-edge paintings, an art form that involves painting detailed scenes on the edges of book pages. This technique, which dates back to the 10th century, became popular in the 18th century.

Maisie has revitalised this nearly extinct craft, focusing on popular literary works such as ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Game of Thrones’, and more. Her use of second-hand books to create these masterpieces not only showcases her artistic talent but also promotes cultural preservation and sustainability.

3. @saype_artiste

French artist Guillaume Legros, aka Saype, levels up on street art. He paints gigantic murals that cover vast expanses of fields, mountains, and city lawns.

The artworks are made using 100% biodegradable paint developed by the artist himself. He used striking visuals to inspire people to embrace unity, hope, and environmental consciousness.

4. @shahulart

Shahul Hameed Saludheen is a Dubai-based artist whose colourful murals have gone viral. He pushes boundaries and rules of light and blending. His fans love the use of many bold colours in a single mural.

Some of his clients include big names such as BMW, Huawei, Windows, Mitsubishi, and Xbox.

5. @andoniberistain

Andoni Beristain is a Basque photographer, art director, and graphic designer, who resides in San Sebastian. He creates surreal images that often look like they are generated using artificial intelligence.