Research from the University Of Notre Dame published in the US-based Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology in 2011 showed that a person’s memory was ‘affected’ when passing through a doorway. As the lead researcher Gabriel Radvansky explained in another 2022 follow-up article Well+Good, while we experience the world as a continuous flow of information, we still break mentally these experiences into significant moments called ‘mental event’ models. So, when we walk through a doorway, it creates a new episode or ‘event boundary’. This makes it more difficult to recall our purpose, which was stored in the previous memory.

As the study explained, there’s another layer of complexity, when your brain tries to bridge two events, such as moving from the bedroom to get a glass of water in the kitchen. The piece of information gets stored in both mental event models, resulting in forgetting. When both mental models share elements, they create competition during memory retrieval. The possible reason behind this, is that your brain has to sort through similar information from two different contexts. This competition can lead to mental interference and forgetting, even though both models contain the same core information.

Another study from researchers at the University of Queensland in 2022, published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, added some nuance to this ongoing research: A significant change in environment, like going from the living room to the garden, is more likely to trigger forgetting than simply walking through a doorway. Our attention also plays a role – if we're already distracted, the doorway effect seems stronger.

Why does this happen?

The doorway effect is a result of our brain's natural way of organising information and managing attention. When these processes encounter a transition like a doorway, it can create a temporary blip in memory retrieval. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The science behind the doorway effect is still being explored, but there are several theories. One important factor is how our brain juggles information and attention throughout the day. As Dubai-based Satish Chandran, a neuropsychiatrist explains, “We are busy navigating our overall goals, such as accomplishing a task to work, specific plans on exactly how to do it, as well as including other several minute actions, such as writing emails.” This mental juggling act is crucial for complex tasks.

For example: Think about making coffee. When you're familiar with the routine, your focus is on the outcome, which is a steaming brew. Your hands take over on autopilot. However, a new recipe with measuring and mixing demands more attention, making it easier to forget an ingredient. This is perhaps why a seasoned chef can talk to a friend while flawlessly executing a complex dish, while a beginner struggles to follow a recipe and hold a conversation at the same time.

As Chandran elaborates, “This constant shift in attention is what allows us to tackle intricate tasks. It requires focus on individual steps while keeping the overall result in mind. However, the doorway effect disrupts this process. When our attention switches between different levels, like leaving the kitchen to get your phone, it disrupts the memory of what we were doing at that moment, such as getting milk.” And so, the environment plays a crucial role in reminding us of our intentions.

A change in context

Memories, even your to-do list, rely on your surroundings. “Think about visiting your childhood home – familiar sights and smells trigger a flood of forgotten memories. This connection works in our minds too. We link ideas to what we were thinking about when they popped up,” explains Chandran.

As Rebecca Steingiesser, a clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist at King’s College Hospital London, in Dubai summarises, the doorway effect hinders these connections as the physical and mental environment has changed. We move to a new room and thoughts shift. That quick idea, like a single plate we planned to grab, gets lost in the shuffle when the context changes. "When you move from one environment to another, the change in context can disrupt your train of thought. The brain is context-dependent, and changing rooms can make it harder to recall the initial intention," she says.

Of course, there are several other possible reasons, including fatigue, ageing or perhaps you weren't just paying enough attention, as Steingiesser explains. "If you’re distracted when you decide to walk into another room, you might not encode that intention strongly enough to remember it," she says. She also adds that the problem of multitasking fuels the problem further, "When you multitask or think about many things at once, your brain’s resources are divided. This makes it difficult to encode and retain new information, as well."

In short, the doorway effect is a result of our brain's natural way of organising information and managing attention. When these processes encounter a transition like a doorway, it can create a temporary blip in memory retrieval.

Creating problems for the prospective memory

The doorway effect disrupts our mental reminders. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The doorway effect can also trip up our future memory, which is also known as prospective memory. Think of it as a mental to-do list that pops up at a specific time or place. Chandran explains that the prospective memory lets us form intentions and then remember them when we need to.

Here's the problem: The doorway effect disrupts these mental reminders. Imagine you decide to call a friend when you reach the kitchen. Walking through that doorway can disrupt the memory link, making it less likely you'll remember to call your friend once you're there.

So how do we train our prospective memory?

It’s not a serious problem, but you might want to train your memory as you grow older too. So, here are some hacks, as advised by the neurological experts.

• Use visual cues: Visual reminders can serve as powerful reminders, when it comes to remembering future tasks. Need to remember where you parked? Snap a quick picture with your phone. This strategy works because the visual cue jogs your memory when you need it the most. Visually map out your future tasks, especially for complex projects. Include pictures, icons, and keywords to trigger your memory.

• Vocalising: Say your task out loud to yourself. This strengthens the memory trace and increases the likelihood of recalling it at the right time. Repeat and review. "Repetition and regular review of information can help solidify memory," adds Steingiesser.

• Miming: Act out the intention as soon as you decide you want to do it. So if you want to remember to water your plants when you get home, pantomime doing it. The can help strengthen the intention.

• Routine: Establish timelines for future commitments, and set aside time for it.