Liwan restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair

End the fast with friends and family at this place. You are welcomed with the traditional majlis setup offering dates and Arabic coffee, reminding them of the age-old Bedouin traditions. Enjoy live Oud player tunes while indulging in authentic favourites.

Price: Dh159 per adult and Dh79 for children between 6 and 12.

Call: 04 293 3270

Asateer Tent_Arabesque Iftar Image Credit: Supplied

Asateer Tent, Atlantis, The Palm

End your day’s fast at this venue’s beautiful terrace seating option, an elegant yet modern look and ambience, where diners will enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine.

Price: Iftar buffet Dh260 per person for weekdays and Dh280pp on weekends.

Call: 04 426 2626

The Maine, Business Bay Image Credit: Supplied

The Maine, Business Bay

Treat your guests to a delightful menu, inviting ambience, courteous staff, and exceptional food, making it a memorable Ramadan meal with family, friends, and food lovers.

Price: Dh315 per person

Call: 04 577 6680

Meze Image Credit: Supplied

Meze, DoubleTree By Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Make this Ramadan unforgettable relishing a heart-warming Iftar meal, live cooking stations accompanied by live Oud performances. From hot and cold mezze, to BBQ Grill and irresistible desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Price: Dh135pp

Call: 07 203 0104

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort Image Credit: Supplied

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort

Have a unique Iftar dining experience with an array of internationally inspired dishes, beautifully adorned and boasting magnificent views out over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Diners have several dining spaces to choose from, including The Living Room, The Dining Room, The Library, or the spacious terrace.

Price: Dh228pp; children aged below 6 dine complimentary, and ages between 6 and 12 dine at 50% off.

Call: 04 879 8866

Filia Image Credit: Supplied

Fi’lia at SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences

Experience an exclusive iftar menu, a delicious selection of Italian and traditional specialities to delight the senses, blending the richness of Ramadan dishes with Italian flavours.

Price: Dh175pp. A la carte available.

Call: 04 607 0737

L_ETO Cafe Image Credit: Supplied

L'ETO Cafe

The Sharing Experience Platters in this venue offer a mix of flavours and textures perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Price: Non veg platter Dh189

The Vegetarian Platter from Dh169.

Call: 04 335 2400

Top_Golf_ Image Credit: Supplied

Topgolf Dubai

Enjoy a feast of traditional Arabic dishes or Western favourites while playing golf with stunning views. The Arabic Iftar package includes a selection of hot and cold mezze, mix grill, dessert, and more. The Western Iftar package includes Topgolf’s signature slaw, two hours of gameplay and unlimited soft drinks.

Price: Dh195 pp for buffet, 2 hours of game play for Dh60 or Dh255 for buffet and 2 hours of game play.

Call: 04 371 9999

The Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club Image Credit: Supplied

The Royal Majlis, Emirates Golf Club

Enjoy a regal iftar experience with a delightful, extensive array of authentic dishes and shisha while taking in breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and the clubhouse. The distinct Bedouin-inspired tent architecture will host an iftar every evening for guests to enjoy an incredible selection of traditional iftar dishes that are sure to create cherished memories.

Price: Dh260 pp, Dh85 per child (5 to 11).

Call: 04 417 9999.

IKEA Restaurants Image Credit: Supplied

IKEA Restaurants

Give a pleasant surprise to your friends and family with a hearty iftar buffet meal at Ikea, the Swedish home furnishing retailer. The buffet menu offers a fusion of Middle Eastern, Indian, and Continental to make your iftar experience a special one.

Price: Dh99 (adults), Dh59 (kids aged 5-10); Ikea Family Member or Blue Rewards member: Dh79 (adults)

Call: 800 4532

Ramadan at Saadiyat Island Image Credit: Supplied

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The breath-taking resort invites guests to break their fast at Oléa and savour a spread of Arabic and Mediterranean inspired cuisine and a selection of international favorites. Select from live cooking stations serving a variety of appetizers, mains and dessert options. From 6pm – 11pm until end of Ramadan. Post Iftar, relax and unwind on the terrace at the alfresco seating area.

Price: Dh125 per child aged 6-12 years old, Dh250 per adult including Ramadan drinks

Call: 02 498 8888

CLV Restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

CÉ LA VI DUBAI, Downtown

End your day’s fast in style with a sumptuous Iftar feast, a delectable three-course menu and views of the twinkling lights of the Dubai Skylines in a warm ambience in an iconic Downtown destination.

Price: groups of 30 and above, priced at Dh150pp