What’s for breakfast? Here are classic Indian recipes to try

Poha or flattened rice with spices and regional tempering Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Dubai: It is that time of the year when waking up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee on a chilly morning feels magical. We can only wish every morning was leisurely, but chores get to us, especially on a working day. As much as we want to make a delicious breakfast spread, work calls and emails leave us with little time. But what if you could whip up a delicious breakfast dish in under 15 minutes? We have you covered with these classic regional Indian breakfast recipes

From idlis or steamed rice dumplings to poha or flattened rice, these recipes will have you asking for more:

1. Poha

It’sweet and sour, soft and fluffy with a crunch of roasted peanuts. Poha or flattened rice is India’s much loved breakfast dish, for reasons more than one. This recipe typically uses chopped onions, pomegranate, chillies, mustard seeds, curry leaves and shallow-fried peanuts. History shows that this dish originated during the Holkars (in the state of Maharashtra) and the Scindia (in the state Madhya Pradesh) dynasty in India. In Maharasthra, poha usually tastes sweet and sour, whereas the poha of Madhya Pradesh is slightly spiced and often paired with sweet jalebis or sweet deep-fried snacks. Try the recipe here.

2. Upma

Upma Image Credit: Shutterstock

Call it upma, uppumavu or uppittu; this dish originated in the Indian subcontinent and is very popular in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. The recipe uses dry roasted semolina or coarse rice flour cooked in the consistency of a thick porridge. Many diced vegetables such as carrots, onions, and tomatoes are added to it, tempering mustard seeds and curry leaves. The trick to making a good bowl of upma is to roast it in ghee or clarified butter really well and add enough water but stir well. It’s an easy recipe but requires patience and skill. Here is our Editor's recipe.

3. Idli

Guide to making Kerala idlies at home Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Pillowy rice dumplings from the southern Indian states is one of India’s favourite breakfast. It’s made its way into many kitchens, streetside shops and restaurants. An easy dish, but again making the batter mix for perfectly cooked soft idlis is the key here. If you have the batter mix ready, it takes less than 15 minutes to make these idlis. Pair it with chutneys or mixed vegetable sambar, and you are good to begin your day.

4. Sabudana Khichdi

Navaratri special: Sabudana khichdi or tapioca pearl tempered with curry leaves and peanuts Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sabudana is nothing but tapioca pearls soaked overnight and cooked with roasted peanuts, tempered with curry leaves and cumin seeds. They are a popular dish served during religious fasting, making one delicious gluten-free meal. It does require to be soaked for 5 to 6 hours before cooking. Here is the classic recipe to try.

5. Paratha

A plate of egg parathas Image Credit: Stock image

And then there is Paratha, the quintessential unleavened Indian flatbread. How is it different from a roti? It uses ghee or clarified butter and is shallow-fried on a hot Tawa or griddle. Prepare the dough, as you would for roti, but a little soft and add spices of your choice to roll it into balls. Flatten it with a roller, cook it and serve with freshly churned butter or yoghurt and pickles. This is a staple winter breakfast in many north Indian homes. A burst of flavour in every bite. Like potatoes? Make a spiced potato filling, and you have aloo paratha. Want onions? Chop chop, add spices and simply mix it in the dough with a dash of freshly chopped coriander leaves, some chilli powder, salt and ajwain or carom seeds, and you have masala paratha. Try as little or as much you want with a simple paratha dough.