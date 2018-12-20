Method

Take a deep pan because you will have to do some quick vigorous stirring later on. On a medium flame add the oil into it. As it heats up, add the mustard seeds, as they start splitting in the heat, put in the chickpeas, curry leaves and black gram. Sauté. As it starts turning golden, add the sliced onions, green chilly and grated ginger. Sprinkle half the salt on the mix. Continue sautéing. Now add the beans. Mix it for a few minutes till the onions become soft and the beans are slightly cooked, keeps it crunchy.

Add the semolina with the rest of the salt and fry it with the mix on a low flame for a few minutes. Then pour the hot water, till all the semolina is covered. Increase the flame and start stirring. The semolina absorbs the water and the mix dries up. It takes just a couple of minutes.

Some people like it drier, so might cook it for a minute longer. Take off the flame, add the chopped coriander and clarified butter to finish the dish. It is now ready to eat!