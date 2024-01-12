Vegan January offerings from restaurants, a spicy food challenge, live entertainment in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Embark on a delightful culinary journey, perfect for those who are health-conscious and looking to start 2024 with nutritious and delicious options. Explore exquisite dishes, vegan viands while enjoying breathtaking vistas at these top-notch restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Indulge in Eat & Meat at The H Dubai veganuary (vegan + January) creations. Try the organic quinoa and avocado salad with baby rocca, toasted walnut, dry cranberry, cherry tomatoes, and lemon dressing. Other options include the kachumber salad, vegan lentil soup, dal tadka, vegan burger with a grilled vegan patty, onions marmalade, sautéed mushrooms, avocado puree, and gluten-free spaghetti with maize and rice spaghetti, tomato sauce, fresh basil, and olive oil. Available daily throughout January

Try out the vegan menus in January at Eat & Meat, The H Dubai.

Experience an exceptional vegan month at Bombay Borough, the Indian eatery located in DIFC, Dubai. The restaurant’s offerings include appetizers such as spinach patta chaat, tandoor roasted corn, potli samosa, accompaniments and a ‘Big Plate’ Bombay lunch home curry - malwani spice, romanesco cauliflower, asparagus and rice paired with noodle crisps. The all-day eatery is open seven days a week, from 12 pm to 1 am daily

Wagamama is offering Pan-Asian delights with their hot and nourishing bowls of ramen, teppanyaki, stir-fry noodles, warming curries, donburi bowls of rice, and fresh juices. The traditional Japanese diet is thought to be one of the healthiest diets in the world, and wagamama’s Asian-inspired menu has been created to inspire in much the same way. Plus, join their exclusive yoga sessions at Motor City Dubai on January 13 and 20, from 10 to 11am. The restaurant in Motor City Dubai opens daily.

Toshi has a new Pan-Asian lunch daily from January 8, from 12:30 to 3.30pm. It features a la carte selections with mouthwatering Asian dishes. Its menu includes sushi, sea bass, lobster, and teppanyaki-style meals. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations at Toshi’s Grand Millennium Dubai.

Toshi has a new Pan-Asian lunch daily from January 8, from 12:30 to 3.30pm. Image Credit: Supplied

The Tap House with branches at Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, is offering an extensive vegan menu for this month. The highlights include edamame pods seasoned with Maldon salt and Togarashi, Hawaiian Poke Bowl featuring organic quinoa, compressed honeydew, and watermelon, and The Vegan Burger with a Beyond Meat patty, smashed avodaco and a vegan multi-seed bun. Indulge in the fragrant and flavourful thai green curry, a lemongrass and kaffir-scented vegetable curry served with jasmine rice.

The Tap House with branches at Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, is offering an extensive vegan menu for this month.

Celebrate the Indian festival of Lohri, which marks the winter harvest, at Khyber, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai, on January 14 and 15 from 5 to 11 pm. A family-style set menu crafted to ensure every bite is an ode to the richness of Indian culture and the vibrancy of Lohri celebrations will feature curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, such as Adraki murgh de chaap and Amritsar de tikke. Dive into the heart of Indian cuisine with an array of main courses including Balti meat, Sarson ka saag, Murgh makhanwala, and many more. Cap off this gastronomic journey with the indulgent dessert Jelebi naal rabri. Guests will be serenaded by live entertainment while enjoying the stunning views of Dubai Marina.

Celebrate the Indian festival of Lohri at Khyber, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai, on January 14 and 15.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery at Wyndham Dubai Marina is gearing up for a fiery celebration for International Hot and Spicy Food Day on January 16, with a thrilling extra-hot Carolina Reaper Chicken Wings challenge - known as one of the hottest peppers in the world. Guests are invited to test their heat tolerance and savour the fiery flavour of one of the world’s hottest peppers, followed by some beverages to cool down as they enjoy live sports all day.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery at Wyndham Dubai Marina is gearing up for a fiery celebration for International Hot and Spicy Food Day on January 16.

Fogueira Restaurant and Lounge at Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR reopens its doors on January 17 from 6 to 10pm with a vibrant Brazilian makeover on the terrace. Enjoy traditional churrasco-style cooking. Guests can relish unlimited servings of succulent meat cuts alongside a diverse selection of prime seafood, vegetarian, and vegan dishes. And for dessert, try the churro with dulce de leche for that perfect sweet finish.

Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge reopens its doors on January 17 from 6pm to 10pm with a vibrant Brazilian makeover on the terrace. Image Credit: Supplied

The newly opened Flamingo Room by tashas at Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, invites guests to embark on an immersive journey through a contemporary menu inspired by Africa's flavour-rich fare and traditions. It offers a selection of starters like the Prawn Arancini, a delightful combination of risotto, prawns and buffalo mozzarella. Scallops served with sauce vierge, cauliflower and truffle purée, toasted panko crumbs, and samphire, and the Octopus Carpaccio offer a taste of the ocean's finest. For the mains, the calamari Mozambique takes centre stage. A delectable dish that combines calamari with creamy and flavourful lemon butter and peri-peri sauce, topped with crispy shoestring fries, this iconic dish is a much-loved favourite. The lobster pasta, an indulgent dish with delicious fresh tagliatelle, lobster and roasted cherry tomatoes, is perfect for seafood lovers.

Overlooking the Yacht Bay, this Italian haven - Porto Gina, at InterContinental, Abu Dhabi - is here to bring La Dolce Vita to life! It offers a menu that celebrates simplicity, homemade goodness, and the comfort of authentic Italian flavours with a twist. Porto Gina will showcase homemade pastas and a fresh antipasti bar, placing a strong emphasis on seasonal ingredients. The menu is inspired by the soulful essence of Italian cuisine; keeping in mind the convivial spirit and playfulness of Italy, Porto Gina will serve generous portions to ensure a great get-together! Signature delights await, featuring burrata di capri, pizza burrata e tartufo nero, ravioli di gamberi, risotto alla milanese, la divina cotoletta milanese, and tiramisù. Lunchtime is from 12noon to 3pm; Dinner time is from 7 to 11pm; Seven days a week.