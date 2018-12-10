Plant-forward diners have reason to rejoice this season, says Khamis. “Veganism and vegetarianism have seen a big spike in 2018, so we always keep alternative options for our festive offerings like our famous nut roast, although this does not mean that we shy away from the classic turkey dinner.” Her team has also reworked its menu to cater to the other big trend of the year: wholesome food. “People have also become more health-conscious in general and particularly wary of their sugar intake, so we’ve implemented the use of sugar alternatives such as agave nectar, honey and molasses. Sustainability is another trend that is gaining momentum and we pride ourselves on sourcing produce that are grown, farmed or caught sustainably.”