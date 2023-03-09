South Korean chef makes gujiya, an Indian dessert, in viral video

A South Korean chef, who works in India, tried to perfect the art of making gujiya , an Indian dessert – the video has gone viral on social media, leaving Indian netizens impressed.

Gujiya is a crescent-shaped filled pastry that is fried. It might look like an empanada, but its recipe is very different.

Traditionally, gujiya filling includes sweetened khoya or mawa (milk solids), cardamom, and nuts. The sweet snack is enjoyed in many parts of India, especially during the Indian festival of colours - Holi.

Chef Kim Jiyeol, whose Instagram handle is @cook_oranji, posted the video on March 7 to mark the festival of colours.

In the clip, Chef Jiyeol first prepared the dough for the outer pastry layer. He then prepared the filling. He filled and shaped the pastry and fried it.

“Hi… Happy #Holi my dear friends! Today, I made #gujiya, the special sweet that [we] eat for Holi. It's so nutty and delicious! I hope you enjoy Holi tomorrow! Thanks,” he wrote in the caption.

Chef Jiyeol’s video had Indian netizens re-sharing the recipe on various other social media channels and praising him.

Instagram user @prekshapriyadarshani posted: “As always, looking so delicious! Happy Holi, chef.”

Some shared tips to make the recipe better.

“In stuff next time use coconut and sugar (mix it in mixer well), then it will become soft,” suggested @an_9le.

And, @___blisslarry___03 wrote: “Instead of butter, you should use ghee to fry dry fruits. It gives aroma and texture.”

Popularly known as pedakiya in Bihar, ghughra in Gujarat, karanji in Maharashtra, and kajjikayi and nevri in some southern states of India, the fillings inside this sweet snack change as you move from one state to another.

It's a recipe that has survived over centuries. Apparently, food historians say that the earliest mention of a gujiya dates back to the 13th century when a mixture of jaggery-honey was covered with wheat flour and then sun-dried.