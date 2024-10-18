Global Chef Challenge: UAE's culinary team gears up for international competition in Singapore

The UAE's culinary talent will soon take centre stage at the Global Chef Challenge in Singapore. This competition, part of the World Association of Chefs Societies Congress, will feature professional chefs from around the world from October 22 to 25, 2024.

The Emirates Culinary Guild, a non-profit association dedicated to advancing the culinary arts in the UAE, is preparing to make an impression at the Global Chef Challenge. It will send eight of its top chefs to represent the Africa and Middle East region. Among them is Chef John Buenaventura, the Executive Chef of VIP Flights at Emirates Flight Catering, who will showcase the UAE's culinary expertise on the global stage in the Global Chef Challenge category.

This event will occur during the World Association of Chefs Societies Congress, where over 600 chefs will gather in Singapore. The congress will lead into the Global Chefs Finals, scheduled for October 22 at Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) Singapore, the largest food exhibition in Asia. The Global Chefs Challenge is a culinary competition showcasing the skills and creativity of professional chefs worldwide. It typically involves various categories to highlight different culinary techniques and presentations, including hot cooking, pastry, and team competitions.

According to the World Association of Chef Societies website, there are four sections to participate in: the Global Chefs Challenge, the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, the Global Young Chefs Challenge, and the Global Vegan Chefs Challenge.

These are the key elements and criteria that will be judged:

1. Culinary skills: Competitors will be assessed on their fundamental cooking techniques, knife skills, and overall execution of dishes.

2. Creativity and innovation: Judges will look for originality in recipes and presentations, including the use of unique ingredients and creative flavour combinations.

3. Presentation: The visual appeal of the dishes is crucial. This includes plating techniques, colour contrast, and overall aesthetics.

4. Taste and flavour: The ultimate measure of success is how well the dishes taste, including balance, seasoning, and overall flavour profile.

5. Time management: Competitors must demonstrate the ability to complete their dishes within a specified time frame, reflecting efficiency and organisation.

6. Knowledge of ingredients: Understanding the origins, uses, and best preparations for various ingredients is essential, showcasing the chef's expertise.

7. Hygiene and safety standards: Adherence to food safety and hygiene practices is a critical aspect of professional cooking and is closely monitored during the competition.

8. Teamwork (for team competitions): In team events, collaboration, communication, and coordination among team members are also evaluated.

Journey to selection

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Chef Buenaventura, who reached Singapore with the UAE team on Thursday, October 17, discussed his selection as the UAE's representative for the Global Chefs Challenge.

"This is an exciting time for the Emirates Culinary Guild, especially after securing four spots in the semifinals at the Emirates Salon Culinaire during ExpoCuliniare 2023. This achievement positions us at the forefront of competition in the region and enables us to go up against some of the best chefs in the world. We are also bringing a delegation of 30 people from the UAE to support our team, guided by the Emirates Culinary Guild under the mentorship of Chef Andy Cuthbert, President of the Emirates Culinary Guild, and Chef Alan Orreal, Senior Vice President of Emirates Catering Dubai," he said.

Winning the Global Chefs Challenge would mean a lot to me, both personally and professionally. It would boost my confidence in my skills and help me understand where I stand in my field. - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef of VIP Flights at Emirates Flight Catering

“I was selected as the UAE's representative for the Global Chefs Challenge through a competitive process that involved showcasing my culinary skills and creativity in various local competitions led by the Emirates Culinary Guild. My extensive experience in the culinary field, coupled with notable achievements in prestigious culinary events, helped establish our reputation. The Emirates Culinary Guild has always been there throughout the years, which has groomed our team and me to be at the top of our game. I was shocked, happy, and excited and after a while, reality kicked in, and I realised the responsibility of bringing the flag of the UAE. It is a lot to take in, but with the support of our team and the Emirates Culinary Guild, we are confident that we will do well in this prestigious competition. We have been preparing for over eight months to a year straight after winning the regional finals in Sharjah, UAE, last year. Training is hectic as we will go up against the best in the world from different continents. On top of that, we also have our main responsibility, which is our job, so it is very stressful yet very rewarding. It is more competing with yourself if you think about it. It's the drive, the passion, and the never-ending chase to know who the best is. Well, being straightforward, my target is to win the competition to get gold.

UAE's culinary team gears up for international competition in Singapore . Image Credit: Supplied

“The selection process included participating in national competitions, where we showcase our skills and creativity. Our innovative dishes and effective use of diverse ingredients impressed judges. My professional background, with culinary training and experience in high-profile kitchens, highlighted my technical skills and understanding of global cuisines. Evaluators focused on taste, presentation, technique, and overall execution, all areas where our team excels. These achievements led to my nomination as the UAE representative for the challenge.”

The chef also discussed the most significant challenge of the competition, emphasising that, at this level, it's crucial to be exceptionally organised. Maintaining a clean workspace and ensuring a smooth flow of execution are vital. Work plan sheets with specific timings are essential. “On competition day, the key is to have fun, be yourself, and cook with passion,” he said.

Chef Buenaventuura added that representing the UAE in this international competition is a humbling honour. He emphasised his determination to win, as it would significantly highlight the talent and cuisine of the UAE. He noted that many brilliant chefs would be participating.

“Managing the pressure of representing the UAE and competing at such a high level can be challenging, but I try not to think about it too much. For me, it's about cooking for myself, showcasing my cuisine and skills, and, most importantly, having fun,” he said.