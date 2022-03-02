Classic 4-ingredient Kerala recipe for ellunda or sesame seed balls

Ellunda is a traditional snack from Kerala, India. It is considered to be very healthy due to the antioxidant properties present in sesame seeds, making it suitable for all age groups. It is also very easy to make and requires only four ingredients. Best eaten during the winter season, here's my recipe for ellunda or sesame seed balls.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 30 to 35 balls
Ingredients:
400 gms of sesame seeds (til)
150 gms of jaggery (gud)
1 tsp of ghee (clarified butter)
1 tbsp of water
Method:
Step 1: Add sesame seeds into a thick-bottomed pan and dry roast them in batches. Make sure to roast them over a medium-low flame, or else the sesame seeds may get burned. Continuously stir until the seeds start to splutter and change in colour.
Step 2: Remove the sesame seeds off the flame and transfer the roasted sesame seeds onto a flat plate or tray.
Step 3: To the same pan add jaggery, ghee or clarified butter and a tablespoon of water; heat it. Once the jaggery starts melting, stir continuously until the syrup bubbles and thickens lightly in consistency.
Step 4: To test the consistency of the syrup, drop a few drops of jaggery syrup in a small bowl of water. If the jaggery is soft in consistency, continue heating of jaggery syrup.
Step 5: After few more minutes, test the consistency of jaggery by dropping few drops of syrup in cold water. Once it reaches the right consistency, the jaggery syrup will harden immediately once dropped in cold water.
Step 6: Turn off the flame and remove the syrup off the stove.
Step 7: Add in the roasted sesame seeds and mix well so that the jaggery syrup is evenly coated on the sesame seeds.
Step 8: Grease your palms with a little ghee or clarified butter, and then take a spoonful of the sesame-jaggery mix in your palm and roll them in small balls. Ensure that the mix is relatively warm and not piping hot.
Step 9: Crispy and tasty 'ellunda' is now ready. Allow it to cool down completely before storing it in an airtight jar or container. Enjoy!
Share your food stories and recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com