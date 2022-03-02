Classic 4-ingredient Kerala recipe for ellunda or sesame seed balls
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Classic 4-ingredient Kerala recipe for ellunda or sesame seed balls

Also known as til ke laddoo, this snack is best eaten during the winters

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Guide to making ellunda or sesame seed balls from Kerala Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Ellunda is a traditional snack from Kerala, India. It is considered to be very healthy due to the antioxidant properties present in sesame seeds, making it suitable for all age groups. It is also very easy to make and requires only four ingredients. Best eaten during the winter season, here's my recipe for ellunda or sesame seed balls. 

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 30 to 35 balls

Ingredients:

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Here's what you will need: Sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee or clarified butter or water Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

400 gms of sesame seeds (til)

150 gms of jaggery (gud)

1 tsp of ghee (clarified butter)

1 tbsp of water

Method:

Step 1: Add sesame seeds into a thick-bottomed pan and dry roast them in batches. Make sure to roast them over a medium-low flame, or else the sesame seeds may get burned. Continuously stir until the seeds start to splutter and change in colour.

Step 2: Remove the sesame seeds off the flame and transfer the roasted sesame seeds onto a flat plate or tray.

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Dry roast the sesame seeds until they change slightly in colour Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Step 3: To the same pan add jaggery, ghee or clarified butter and a tablespoon of water; heat it. Once the jaggery starts melting, stir continuously until the syrup bubbles and thickens lightly in consistency.

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Add ghee and jagger to a thick-bottomed pan and let it melt. Stir continuously Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Step 4: To test the consistency of the syrup, drop a few drops of jaggery syrup in a small bowl of water. If the jaggery is soft in consistency, continue heating of jaggery syrup.

Step 5: After few more minutes, test the consistency of jaggery by dropping few drops of syrup in cold water. Once it reaches the right consistency, the jaggery syrup will harden immediately once dropped in cold water.

Step 6: Turn off the flame and remove the syrup off the stove.

Step 7: Add in the roasted sesame seeds and mix well so that the jaggery syrup is evenly coated on the sesame seeds.

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Mix the sesame seeds with the melted jaggery Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Step 8: Grease your palms with a little ghee or clarified butter, and then take a spoonful of the sesame-jaggery mix in your palm and roll them in small balls. Ensure that the mix is relatively warm and not piping hot.

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Roll in to marble-sized balls Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese

Step 9: Crispy and tasty 'ellunda' is now ready. Allow it to cool down completely before storing it in an airtight jar or container. Enjoy!

guide-to-making-Kerala-ellunda-or-sesame-seed-balls
Serve and enjoy! Image Credit: Supplied/Sobha Varghese
Sobha Varghese

A home-maker based in Mumbai, India, Sobha runs a popular YouTube blog called ‘Sobha's Kitchenette’ that focuses on authentic and traditional Kerala recipes.

Share your food stories and recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

fortune-cookies

How do fortunes get inside fortune cookies?

Shaadi ki biryani from Bangalore

Bangalore’s ‘shaadi ki biryani’, by far the best

coconut-pancakes

Coconut pancake recipe for a delicious breakfast meal

burnt-basque-or-san-sebastian-cheesecake

Try out the San Sebastian cheesecake trending in Dubai

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.