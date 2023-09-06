Restaurants to try in Dubai and Sharjah: Arabic-themed dinners, mini shakes for kids, complimentary coffee

Whether you are looking for discounts on food and beverages on weeknights or want to try out a themed dinner experience, we have got the latest food offers across Dubai and Sharjah for you to check out.

Themed meals

Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club is hosting themed weekly dinners. On Mondays, guests can enjoy mussels, served with garlic, Cajun, or chorizo sauce and more. On Thursdays, diners can try out a steak frites meal with Australian steak, rocket salad, and unlimited fries. If you visit on Sunday, you can enjoy a traditional roast from 12pm with chicken or Australian striploin options and all the trimmings.

Try out the ‘Arabian Nights’ dinner every Friday at Souk Restaurant at Occidental Al Jaddaf from 7 to 11pm. Guests can enjoy mezze, grilled meats, and more. They also have their ‘Soul Curry Nights’ every Sunday with curries, rice, freshly baked naan, and more. Occidental Al Jaddaf’s Stage Pool Lounge also hosts a happy hour daily from 4 to 8pm with buy-one-get-one-free offers on selected beverages. Their ladies' night takes place every Wednesday from 8 to 12pm. Women get three selected beverages and one starter at a discounted price.

Head to Occidental Sharjah Grand Hotel if you are looking for food deals in Sharjah. Meena Restaurant at the property has themed dinners with Saturdays being ‘Arabic Night’, Sundays being ‘Asian Night’ and more. The property’s Speranza Sports Bar has an afternoon tea experience every day from 3 to 6pm.

Great British Restaurant at Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, is celebrating Oktoberfest from September 14 to October 15. Guests can enjoy German beverages and delicacies such as schnitzels, sausages, pretzels, sauerkraut, and more.

New dishes, deals and more…

Known for their burgers and shakes, Black Tap has introduced their mini shakes for children. The shakes are available in five flavours such as mini cookies ‘n cream supreme, mini cotton candy, and more.

Maison de Curry in Souk Al Bahar has ladies' night on Wednesdays from 6 to 10pm. Women get to enjoy unlimited beverages at a discounted price and a 20 per cent discount on food. Some of the menu highlights include burrata salad, beef tartare, sushi, and more.

Celebrate Coffee Ice Cream Day at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha's Café Java with their offer. On September 6, upon purchasing an affogato al caffe, guests will get a complimentary iced latte.

Something for rugby fans

The Underground Pub, a London themed sports bar, will be screening the Rugby Tournament 2023 from September 8 to October 26. Guests will be given chances to win prizes in the weekly draw spanning eight weeks. The Underground Pub also has a brunch every Friday from 7 to 10pm. Guests can enjoy sliders, fish and chips, roast beef rib eye, onion rings, and more.