I grew up in a city where seafood is abundant and mussels are just one of them, which are a good alternative for meat and a very good source of zinc and protein.

This dish is quick and easy to make. And since it is Ramadan, the dish reminds me sharing it with friends during iftar. The simple cream sauce goes well with crusty bread or some baked potato wedges. And you can even throw in some cooked pasta if you want to have a complete heavy dinner meal.

HOW TO MAKE IT

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 to 6 minutes

Yield: serves 2 to 3

INGREDIENTS

400g Fresh green mussels

50g leeks (chopped)

5g fresh dill leaves (chopped)

30ml white grape juice

300ml cooking cream

Salt and pepper to taste

For garnish:

Parsley (chopped)

Fresh dill leaves (chopped)

Mussels with Leeks and Cream Sauce.

METHOD

Wash the mussels in cold, running water and discard the open mussels that won’t close when squeezed.

Remove the tough, fibrous beards protruding from between the closed shells and scrape off any barnacles with a knife.

Give the mussels another quick rinse to remove all the unwanted pieces of shells and sand.

Set aside.

In a pan over medium heat, add oil and soften leeks until fragrant and starting to caramelise.

Add dill and mussels. Turn up the heat to high and add white grape juice.

Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the mussels are open.

Add cream and cook for another minute or 2, or until sauce thickens.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Remove from heat and spoon into serving bowl and garnish with parsley and dill.

Serve with focaccia or potato wedges on the side.

— Dinno Acerbo is the head chef at Hook & Cook Seafood Restaurant in Dubai.