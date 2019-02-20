There are variations on a fry-up — sausages or ‘bangers’ are a staple, baked beans are a must, Heinz are traditionally the bean of choice. Grilled tomatoes add some colour to the plate, and it is claimed the acidity helps break down the fat in the dish. Halved and fried on both sides, topped with some cracked black pepper. Cherry tomatoes can also be served as an alternative; fried whole they split as they are cooked. Whole button mushrooms sauteed in butter serve as a side, with fried or poached eggs, stacks of buttery toast, and a generous serving of brown sauce. Washed down with a massive mug of coffee.