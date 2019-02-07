My candlelit event proved that you don’t have to be in a top restaurant to have a romantic meal. I think there is no better way to show love than to cook for someone. Again, it doesn’t have to be all fancy, sometimes simple is better. I love it when friends cook for me. Yes they all say they are nervous because I cook so much, but no one’s here to judge. I will always gift a friend their favourite cake as a birthday gift, or at any other celebration.