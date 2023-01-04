New restaurants, vegan menus and chefs to look out for in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in January

Pickle is now open in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah

News for Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah residents as Pickl, multi-award-winning UAE-born burger brand known for its handcrafted burgers, has been launched in both the Emirates.

Pickl launched in Dubai in 2019 and has rapidly grown since.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Pickl has opened its first-ever drive-through location at Lagoon Stop. The location features more than 30 outdoor seats and a menu featuring Pickl's signature burgers and sandos (Japanese-style sandwiches), as well as specials all year long, and will be open every day of the week.

The new Sharjah family-oriented dine-in venue is located at Al Hirah Beach, the restaurant features 70 seats, both indoor and outdoor, and offers Pickl's full menu as well as specials.

Pickl opens new branches in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s Cassette launches superfood menu

If you are looking to keep your New Year’s resolution of eating healthy, take a look at the new menu by Dubai’s Cassette restaurant.

Cassette has a line-up of limited edition superfood options full of nutrients, using fresh ingredients from UAE-based partners and farmers. These special menu items will be available from now on weekdays until Friday, January 13, showcasing Cassette’s signature classical French flavours with a health-conscious twist.

Cassette launches limited edition superfood menu to kickstart the new year Image Credit: Supplied

The ‘superfood’ menu will offer one breakfast dish, one salad, a quiche, sandwich of the day, pasta and one main course.

Available until January 13, the menu will be on offer weekdays at Cassette, The Courtyard, Dubai.

New branch of The Tap House in Dubai

Overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, The Tap House has officially opened its second branch in Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai. The award-winning homegrown brand will offer a European-inspired menu with a sprinkle of Far-East Asian dishes. The eatery has a terrace and an outdoor seating area as well.

Also, don’t miss the famous Nan’s British Roast every Sundays serving chicken, beef or lamb and even a vegan roast option with sides starting from Dh99.

Veganuary at Ostro Restaurant & Cafe

It is located at the dusitD2 Kenz Hotel in Dubai and has launched the ‘O’Vegan’ menu, which offers 13 dishes from entrees, main courses and desserts. Guests can expect meat-and-dairy-free soups, salads, a filling selection of pastas and desserts.

New Executive Chef joins Habtoor Grand Resort

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, has appointed Manuel Jose Caicedo as its new Executive Chef.

Chef Manuel’s secured his degree in Culinary and Kitchen Management from the University of Culinary School in Barcelona and holds a wealth of international experience and knowledge in cooking and managing multiple cuisines. Chef Manuel has successfully worked his way up in the kitchen by handling different roles and has now continued his culinary journey in Dubai as the Executive Chef working with different brands.

Manuel is experienced in opening new restaurant venues and hotels in Madrid, Tenerife and Barcelona and has catered up to 3000 guests.

Mexican pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

For a limited three months run, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi will open a Mexican alfresco pop-up dining experience on January 20 until March 18 on the terrace of its ground floor Al Meylas Lounge.

Honouring Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro’s Mexican heritage, the lounge terrace will transform into a fiery Mexican setting.

Mexican pop-up to open at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Born in Mexico, Buenrostro grew up in a Spanish family, and lived in Costa Rica and Venezuela before moving to Argentina where his career took flight. “I’m a chef from Mexico, but I’m not only a Mexican chef!” he said, talking about his passion for international flavours and how he enjoys infusing them with authentic Mexican cuisine.

Some of Chef Buenrostro’s signature dishes include his legendary guacamole, and fresh prawns cooked in chili-lime juice as starters, the must-try tortilla soup with avocado and sour cream, a wide range of freshly prepared tacos, and his signature slow cooked beef ribs with sweet corn puree and chicken enchiladas with fresh cream and jalapenos.

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, is getting ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year next year in style by paying homage to The Year of the Rabbit. From January 21 until February 5, the restaurant will offer guests a unique menu boasting main dishes and a dessert specially created for the occasion.

Ideal for sharing with a significant other or a friend, the Chinese New Year menu will include eight unique dishes and more to enjoy.