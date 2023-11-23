National Espresso Day: 15 best cafes for espresso in Dubai, picked by Gulf News readers

Today, November 23, is National Espresso Day. This day is dedicated to celebrating the espresso that has been the go-to cup of java for coffee lovers everywhere, on both good and bad days. So, we decided to ask our readers for their suggestions in the UAE, and this is the list they came up with:

1. Toby's Estate

Located in Dubai Hills Mall, Toby's Estate apparently serves an exceptional espresso, making it the most highly rated coffee shop, according to readers.

Gulf News reader, @lionel jabs, commented on Instagram: "Toby's Estate Dubai Hills Mall, the best I ever had, highly recommend."

2. Roasters

According to the readers, this speciality coffee shop also has an NFT gallery in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and serves one of the finest espressos. Instagram users vote for Roasters coffee as one of the best in Dubai. User @elzadxb wrote: "Their coffee is the best."

3. Booncoffee

This cosy spot is in Al Wasl, Mall of Emirates, and several other locations in Dubai. It offers a diverse coffee menu accompanied by a warm and inviting ambience.

Instagram user @meriamtt wrote: "My favourite in Dubai is @booncoffee. You have to try it!"

4. RAW Coffee Company

A pioneer on the Dubai's coffee scene, RAW in Al Quoz focuses on sustainability and delivers a robust espresso experience.

An Instagram user, Jeana caster wrote, tagging @rawcoffeecompany: "Their speciality coffee, the best coffee ever!"

5. Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery

With multiple locations, Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery is a go-to for espresso enthusiasts seeking a blend of organic coffee and artisanal pastries.

Tagging @risendubai, an Instagram user, @shaksikashiva wrote: "They have the best coffee, be it espresso, cappuccino or latte."

6. Kefi Books, Board Games & Cafe

Indulge in your love for books and coffee at this unique Al Mamzar location. They offer, apparently, one of the best espresso and other coffee beverages, and you can also spend some time playing board games.

"@kefidubai has the best gourmet crafted coffee and super happy vibes," wrote an Instagram user @abbasdalal.

Another user, @munirahusainy, commented: "No trip to Dubai is complete without going to @kefidubai. I love this place. The books, games, and coffee give you such positive vibes."

7. Caffe Trucillo UAE

Located in Al Quoz, Caffe Trucillo UAE showcases a commitment to quality and unique blends, offering speciality coffee at its finest. Many Instagram users are leaving heart emojis with tags on this cafe.

8. Zero Four Specialty Coffee

Located in Al Warqa and Nad Al Sheba, where you can pair chocolates with, apparently, a perfectly brewed espresso. A user @wahib wrote, "A coffee that you must try in Dubai."

9. Stomping Grounds

Head to Jumeirah for a vibrant atmosphere and an extensive espresso menu at Stomping Grounds, perfect for coffee connoisseurs. Quite a few readers named Stomping Grounds as their suggestion for the best coffee in Dubai.

10. Tom and Serg

This trendy spot in Al Quoz boasts an industrial-chic vibe alongside expertly brewed espresso. "The restaurant offers a fantastic menu at affordable prices, making it a must-try for anyone looking for a great dining experience," wrote @CarineVillaruz, an Instagram user.

For the rest of the coffee shops mentioned below, Instagram users were tagging the coffee shops as a suggestion for the best espresso you can drink in Dubai.

11. Autograph Deli in Jumeirah Lake Towers

12. Tulua Cafe and Roastery

Located in Silicon Oasis, it is a South American coffee bar.

13. The Coffee Club Middle East

With various locations across Dubai, it offers a diverse menu of speciality coffees for coffee enthusiasts.

14. Estabena Restaurant & Café

This café is located in New Meadows Village.

15. Lounge Cafe Italiano

Located in Dubai Media City, is considered a must-visit for espresso lovers.