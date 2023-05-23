Michelin Guide Dubai announces 2023 list, 14 restaurants with prestigious stars

Foodies in the UAE can update their list of places to try out this year as the Michelin Guide Dubai announced their recognitions for 2023 on Tuesday, May 23.

The award ceremony took place at the Atlantis The Royal and top restaurants, chefs and industry professionals were recognised for their achievements. This was the second edition of the Michelin Guide ceremony as the prestigious food awards were first introduced in Dubai in 2022.

WHAT IS A MICHELIN STAR? A Michelin Star is awarded for outstanding cooking. We take into account the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

Are Michelin Stars yearly awards?

Yes. Along with seeking out new Stars, we continually reassess existing Star restaurants to ensure the same high standard of cooking is being offered to guests.

Does service play a part?

Again, no. It’s entirely up to the restaurant to decide what style of service it wants to offer – and that has no bearing on a Michelin Star.

Can any restaurant qualify?

Yes, any restaurant of any style and cuisine can qualify for a Star.

Do restaurants have to apply for a Star?

If the restaurant is currently in the Michelin Guide then they don’t need to apply for a Star – all the restaurants in the guide are re-assessed regularly. And any restaurant can ask us to consider them for inclusion in the Michelin Guide.

Source: Questions answered by a Michelin Guide Inspector, guide.michelin.com



Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism spoke to Dubai’s food and beverage industry at the event and said: “The gastronomy scene in Dubai is always something that was highlighted as a key pillar for the proposition of the destination. Something that we knew that Dubai was doing really well in and that’s because of every single one of you who has played a key role. I am talking about everyone, from the supplier perspective, people in the kitchen, people serving, investing, and people putting effort into finally presenting that piece of art….”

14 Michelin-Star restaurants in Dubai

A total of 11 restaurants got one Michelin star each, with 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, Armani/Ristorante, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez, Torno Subito all retaining their star.

Restaurants that newly made the list are: Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Moonrise.

Three restaurants secured two stars each. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and Stay by Yannick Alleno both retained their stars, while Tresind Studio went from having one star last year to two.

Bib Gourmand

More than a dozen Dubai restaurants received the ‘Bib Gourmand’ recognition. Named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man, and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group - it is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognises friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.

This year, three new restaurants made it onto the list. The rest of the list remained the same as 2022.

The three restaurants that were added this year are: 21 Grams, 3Fils, Aamara. These are the rest of the restaurants in the Bib Gourmand list: Al Khayma, Bait Maryam, Brasserie Boulud, Fi’Lia, Folly, Goldfish, Ibn Albahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, Ninive, Orfali Bros, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Shabestan, and Teible.

This makes it a total of 17 restaurants in Dubai with a Bib Gourmand recognition.

Special awards

As Michelin Guide inspectors dine at and observe restaurants, they keep an eye on service professionals, who could be contenders for Michelin special awards.

According to the host at the ceremony, the Michelin Guide is “honouring high level individuals who make a restaurant experience unique and unforgettable”.

Tomislav Lokvicic from La Mar by Gaston Acurio got the Service Award, while Atlantis The Royal restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal got the Sommelier Award, given to Arturo Scamardella.

The Young Chef Award was given to Omkar Walve of vegetarian restaurant Avatara.

New award introduced

The guide this year also introduced an entirely new award called the Opening of the Year Award.

Chef Ariana Bundy won this award for her restaurant Ariana's Persian Kitchen.

Dubai continues to promote green gastronomy

The Green Star recognises restaurants at the forefront of sustainable gastronomy. Two new additions were made to the Green Star restaurants in Dubai. Last year's winner Lowe retained its green star, while Boca and Teible were awarded one each this year.

Michelin selected restaurants

Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards, there are 21 restaurants joining the Michelin selected list.

These are: 99 Sushi, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, At.mosphere, Boca, Chic Nonna, City Social, Fouquet’s, French Riviera, Jaleo, Josette, Jun’s, L’Olivo at Al Mahara, La Mar, Mayabay, Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Pierchic, RSVP, Ruya, and Takahisa.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: Akira Back, Al Mandaloun, Al Fanar, Amazonico, Avli by tashas, Bombay Bungalow, Carnival by Tresind, CÉ LA VI , Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco, Cipriani, Clap, Coya, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Gaia, Hashi, Hell’s Kitchen, Hutong, Il Borro, Indego by Vineet, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Little Miss India, LOWE, Marea, Masti, Mimi Kakushi, Nobu, Netsu, Pierre’s IT, Rhodes W1, Rockfish, Sea Fu, Shang Palace, Siraj, Sucre, Tan Cha, The Artisan, Tresind, and Zuma.

Selection process