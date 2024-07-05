Michelin Guide Dubai 2024 showcases 106 dining destinations

Food enthusiasts in the UAE will have new dining options to explore in the second half of 2024 – the Michelin Guide Dubai just unveiled its latest list of recognised food establishments.

The eagerly anticipated award ceremony took place at the One&Only One Za'abeel on Thursday, July 4, where the culinary community gathered to celebrate and honour the top restaurants, talented chefs, and dedicated industry professionals.

This edition of the Dubai Guide features a comprehensive selection of 106 exceptional dining destinations.

The Michelin Guide ceremony, known for its prestigious recognition, was initially introduced in Dubai in 2022 and continues to elevate the city's culinary scene.

Last year, Dubai had 14 Michelin-starred restaurants. This year, that number has increased to 19.

Michelin-starred Restaurants in Dubai for 2024

Restaurants go through a thorough selection process before they receive their stars. The Michelin Guide inspectors conduct anonymous evaluations of dining establishments throughout the city, assessing them based on five key criteria. These criteria include the quality of ingredients, culinary expertise, flavour combinations, the chef's distinct culinary style, and the consistency of both food and experience across the entire menu and over time.

In this year's Michelin Guide, four restaurants boast two Michelin Stars and fifteen others a one Michelin Star. The number of Green Star recipients remains at three, and 18 Bib Gourmands were awarded, up from 17 last year. Additionally, four restaurants and culinary stars received Michelin Special Awards. Furthermore, 11 more restaurants were Michelin Selected, resulting in a total of 106 establishments. This year, no restaurant was awarded three Michelin Stars.

The British celebrity chef Jason Atherton's 'Row on 45' has achieved an impressive accomplishment by being awarded two Michelin Stars in The Guide. Il Ristorante, Niko Romito, Stay by Yannick Alleno, and Tresind Studio have all maintained their two-star ratings.

This year, a number of outstanding restaurants received their first Michelin star, including Smoked Room, Sagetsu by Tetsuya, La Dame de Pic, and Orfali Bros.

Additionally, 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan, Hōseki, Moonrise, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez, and Torno Subito have all retained their one Michelin star.

Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand category recognises restaurants that offer exceptional cuisine at a reasonable price, showcasing a high standard of food and hospitality without the formal atmosphere associated with Michelin-starred establishments.

Six new entrants made it to the Bib Gourmand category, which offers great quality, great value cooking. These are Duo Gastrobar, Revelry, Berenjak, Hoe Lee Kow, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Konjiki Hototogisu.

The restaurants from the 2023 list that retained their Bib Gourmand status include 3Fils, 21grams, Aamara, Al Khayma, Bait Maryam, Goldfish, Ibn AlBahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Shabestan and Teible.

Michelin Special Award Winners

This year, the Young Chef Award goes to 30-year-old Jesus Lobato Suarez, head chef at Smoked Room, which has gained a Michelin Star for 2024. According to the website, the Michelin Guide aims to use its Special Awards to showcase and celebrate the incredible diversity of roles within the hospitality industry, as well as the most talented and inspiring professionals.