Student Biryani (Pakistani)

The peculiar name of this restaurant stems from the history of this restaurant. It was a small roadside establishment aimed at selling biryani to students, hence the name Student Biryani. Since then the outlet has come a long way adding more items to their menu. Although their biryani is a top contender for being one of the best, I love this place for their Haleem, Shami Kebabs and their piping hot tandoori roti.

Locations Al Barsha, Al Nahda and Al Karama Cost for two people Dh70

Silver Spoon (Indian)

This Sharjah biryani shop should not be judged by its look or ambience. Whether you order it to go or eat it there, Silver Spoon has one of the best Hyderabadi biryanis in town.

Location Opposite St Michael’s Church, Al Yarmook, Sharjah Cost Dh50 for two Timings Open daily from 12.30pm to 11pm

Asha’s (Indian)

Asha’s kebab are some of the most delicious in Dubai. Enjoy some famous murg malai kebab dish to share in a comfortable and high-end spot.

Location Wafi Mall Cost Dh370 for two Timings Daily 12.30pm to 3pm and 7.30pm to 12am

The Kebab Shop (Pakistani)

Located in four different areas across Dubai, I love the Kebab Shop because of their incredible Kebab Masala tucked away in the signature curries section on their menu. The Kebab Masala is a thick curry made with a unique blend of spices and juicy seekh kababs (BBQ’ed minced meat kebabs) which goes best with fresh tandoori rotis and raita.

Locations Sports City, Silicon Oasis, Media City and Discovery Gardens Cost for two people Dh75

Ravi Restaurant (Pakistani)

The famous Ravi is a favourite among many locals and expats in the UAE. They have delicious Pakistani food, including chicken tikka, mutton Peshawari, chicken Peshawari, butter chicken and dal. Head over there to celebrate Pakistani International Day.

Location multiple Cost various Timings Daily from 5am to 2.30am

Salkara (Indian)

If you’ve never tried Malayali (Kerala) food, get to Salkara in celebration of the country’s independence. Featuring all the dishes unique to the state, you could try Kerala porottas (nothing like the North Indian paratha cousins), roast beef, authentic ‘naadan’ chicken curry and more. At the end of your meal, ask for the ‘biryani chaya’ or biryani tea — and no, it’s not made of rice.

Location Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais in Dubai, and Ansar Mall, Al Nahda in Sharjah Cost From Dh30 per person Timings Daily from 7.30am to 12am.

Bar B Q Tonight (Pakistani)

Bar B Q has had rave reviews from Gulf News readers, who insisted that this one needed to be added on the list. This Pakistani spot has a huge range of foods, as they offer an open buffet concept. Whether you try the Shami kebab, Reshmi kebab, Malai tikka or fried fish, the quality is great and the taste is delicious. Their chicken biryani is also a winner. Their service is helpful and welcoming. Make sure you end your meal with some Gulab Jamun and their Shahi halwa, which is apparently sugar free, so even diabetics can enjoy the food.

Location 2nd December Street, Al Hudaiba Cost various Timings Daily from 12.30pm to 12.30am

Moombai & Co (Indian)

The tiffin box dining experience is a chance to experience Moombai & Co menu favourites as well as new creations in a well-packed ‘dabba’ tiffin. Each tiffin contains a small plate, a main course, a selection of roti, naan or rice and a set dessert of pistachio-stuffed gulab jamun. It comes with veggie options, and a chicken berry biryani option. Each day, the chefs prepare a new menu for the tiffin boxes, with a month of 20 special vegetarian and 20 special non-vegetarian tiffins each day.

Location Ground floor of The H Dubai, Trade Centre Area Cost Starting from Dh50 Timings Available from Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm

Sangeetha’s

If you love a good dosa, then Sangeetha’s is a great place to tuck in. These deliciously crispy South Indian pancakes are perfect on their own with some ghee. Feeling a little peckish? Then ask for your dosa filled with potato masala. We are salivating in our seats.

Location Al Karama near Lulu Supermarket Cost Varies Timings Daily 7.30am to 3.30pm and 5pm to 11pm

Spinzer



Spinzer serves a variety of Pakistani dishes such as Bun kababs, curries and BBQ. But the reason why this restaurant made it to this list is because of their Kebab rolls. Kebab rolls are the desi equivalent of fast food wraps which come in a variety of chicken and mutton flavours. If you are trying to stay fit they also serve these rolls in a Chapati rather than a deep-fried paratha. As a rule, don’t forget to ask for extra chutney to really give those rolls the extra zing!

Locations Al Barsha and Oud Metha Cost for two people Dh70