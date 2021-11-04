Have guests for Diwali? Two easy moong dal pakoda and mattar paneer recipes to make

A classic fritter recipe using yellow lentil and a peas, cottage cheese and foxnut gravy

Moong dal pakodi or yellow lentil fritters Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The festival of lights that numerous Indian households wait for, is here. It symbolises the win of good over evil. According to ancient Indian scriptures, the entire kingdom of Ayodhya was lit up with diyas or clay lamps after their king, deity Ram, defeated Ravana, who had abducted the former's wife. Sweets were distributed in every household and a grand feast was held to honour Ram. Celebrated on an amavaysa or new moon night, the festival of lights is based on the Indian lunar calendar.

Motichoor Ladoos Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Here are two quick and delicious recipes you can make for your guests at home:

Moong Dal Pakori or yellow lentil fritters

Preparation time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

100 gms moong dal yellow

5 gms cumin

4 gms green chilly

2 gms turmeric powder

3 gms red chilli powder

10 gms gram flour or besan

Salt to taste

10 gms fresh coriander, chopped

Refined oil, for frying

For coriander mint chutney

60 gms fresh coriander

20 gms fresh mint leaves

5 gms ginger

Black salt to taste

15 ml lemon juice

Method

1. Wash and clean the dal and soak in water for at least 2 hours.

2. Drain the excess water and grind the dal coarsely, in batches.

3. Transfer the paste in a bowl, add chopped chillies and coriander leaves, cumin seeds and any other spice of your choice.

4. Mix well and keep aside.

5. Separately, combine all the ingredients for the chutney in a grinder and make a fine paste.

6. Heat oil in a wok and fry the pakoris in small batch, taking a spoon full of batter until crisp and golden brown,

7. Serve hot accompanied with chutney.

Mattar paneer makhanae ki sabji

Mata paneer makhane ki subzi or green peas cottage cheese and foxnut seeds cooked in Indian spices Image Credit: Shutterstock

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

25 gms ghee

5 gms cumin

100 gms onions, chopped

12 gms ginger-garlic paste

4 gm green chilli, chopped

3 gms turmeric powder

4 gms red chili powder

5 gms coriander powder

100 gms tomato purée

220 gms paneer or cottage cheese

180 gms green peas

Salt To taste

1 gm asafoetida or hing

30 gms makhana or fox nutseeds

10 gms fresh coriander

Method

1. Heat pan and add half teaspoon of ghee, toast makhana till lightly brown. Keep aside to cool.

2. Heat the remaining ghee in a separate pot and temper cumin, then asafoetida and add chopped onion. Sauté for 5 minutes on medium heat.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and continue to cook for another couple of minutes.

4. Add all the spices and tomato puree, mix well, and cook on a low heat for another 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Add green peas and cook for another 5 minutes. Add salt, paneer, mix well and continue to cook for another 5 minutes.

6. Stir well, add fresh coriander, and serve hot, garnished with makhana or foxnut seeds.

Recipes courtesy: Yellow Chilli catering team