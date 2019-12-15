Dubai: It looks like the Keto movement isn't going away anytime soon. The Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai has introduced keto-friendly dishes to the menus of BASTA!, Bleu Blanc and Morimoto.

The ‘keto diet’ focuses on eating low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat foods to promote fat loss and improvement in health. By reducing carbs and increasing fats, the body goes into a state called ‘ketosis’ and becomes more efficient at burning fat for energy.

Keeping up with the rising popularity of the ketogenic diet, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai has carefully crafted new menu items for BASTA!, Bleu Blanc and Morimoto to ensure dining out on keto won't be too challenging. Bleu Blanc will now serve up a selection of ketogenic goodies drawing inspiration from the South of France including Sea Bass with garlic chives, dashi butter, jalapeño and king crab leg with capers and beurre noisette. The miso eggplant from Morimoto and the BASTA! chopped salad are other creative keto dishes, particularly perfect if someone wants a meat-free meal. All dishes will be clearly labelled and highlighted as keto on the main menus.