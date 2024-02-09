Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah: Unleash February's foodie adventures with restaurant openings, deals and new menus

Dubai foodies, rejoice! February brings a smorgasbord of new restaurants, anniversary celebrations, and special Valentine's Day offers. Dive into delicious discoveries, from juicy burgers to intricate Chinese cuisine, all waiting to tantalise your taste buds.

The Cheesy Killer by Frank, the newly opened meat-focused casual eatery at Bluewaters Island, Dubai, is a burger lover’s dream come true.

The Cheesy Killer by Frank is a burger lover’s dream come true. Image Credit: Supplied

Eleven Green, the celebrated homegrown burger bistro, is launching its second location in Dubai, its first ever drive-thru at the 77 Valley, Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

Anniversary celebrations

Open Flame Kitchen (OFK), located in the Fashion Avenue of Dubai Mall, is poised to mark its five-year anniversary milestone with an exclusive celebration. From February 7 to 29, OFK will allure diners with a bespoke menu.

Open Flame Kitchen (OFK) is poised to mark its five-year anniversary milestone with an exclusive celebration. Image Credit: Supplied

Nonya, situated within Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, is celebrating its second anniversary this February. Nonya cuisine, also known as peranakan or straits Chinese cuisine, is an extraordinary fusion of Chinese, Malay, and Indonesian culinary traditions.

Nonya is celebrating its second anniversary this February. Image Credit: Supplied

Beefbar, the Monaco-born brand located within Jumeirah Al Naseem's Turtle Lagoon, is set to celebrate its second anniversary since opening its doors in January 2022. To commemorate this milestone, Beefbar welcomes guests for a night of festivities on February 22 from 8 pm until late. Guests will be entertained by live music and a DJ.

Sweet offers on Valentine’s Day

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah announces exclusive offerings for couples, including a captivating candlelit soirée, an exclusive getaway package and a unique romantic dinner by the beach at Villamoré. The romantic soirée features a sumptuous five-course feast on February 14, from 7 to 11pm.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah announces exclusive offerings for couples, including a captivating candlelit soirée, an exclusive getaway package and a unique romantic dinner by the beach at Villamoré. Image Credit: Supplied

Beau Rivage Bistro at Grand Millennium Business Bay invites couples to indulge in a romantic dinner for two, with a four-course menu inspired by the rich flavours and spices of France and the Mediterranean region. Available on February 14, from 7 to 10 pm.

Beau Rivage Bistro invites couples to indulge in a romantic dinner for two. Image Credit: Supplied

Haze Lounge invites couples to immerse themselves in a romantic dining experience. Savour a meticulously crafted three-course meal. Available on February 14, from 7 to 11pm. Haze Lounge is located in TRYP by Wyndham Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai.

Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind dining experience at The Strand Craft Kitchen. Indulge in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with its specially curated Valentine's Day packages. The Strand is located in Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Couples can take in a romantic evening beneath the sparkling sky this Valentine's Day at the Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport Hotel, Terrace, where the poolside provides a charming backdrop for an unforgettable experience. Couples can enjoy a delightful four-course set menu on February 14, from 7pm onwards.

Celebrate the spirit of love at Muchachas Mexican Cantina. Starting February 7, and continuing every Wednesday throughout the month from 7 to 11pm, guests can indulge in a special three-course set menu. It is located in Holiday Inn Express Dubai Safa Park.

Celebrate the spirit of love at Muchachas Mexican Cantina. Image Credit: Supplied

At The Club, Palm West Beach, join Ristorente Loren from 6pm for an enchanting Valentine's Day celebration. Choose from à la carte and special set menus, with entertainment featuring live music.

San Beach offers picturesque options, including beach cabanas, floating cabanas, and double sunbeds on February 14, starting at 11am. Reservations include a delightful box, a bottle of house beverage, strawberry chocolates, and macarons. Enjoy live music and a special Valentine menu.

Escape to Miami at The 305 from February 1 to 14, with a special couples offer. Enjoy a day bed for two, pool and beach access, a sharing bites menu, and a bottle of house beverage.

Indulge in Playa's Valentine's Day package, including a couple’s menu dinner, house beverage, and a special dessert.

Enjoy a laid-back and romantic beachfront ambiance at Jones The Grocer with a four-course menu, free-flowing drinks, and stunning views. Available on February 14, from 12 noon to 10.30pm.

Embark on a culinary journey with two Valentine's Day packages at Kyma Beach. The Regular Dining Table Package, and the Private Cabana Package, both including a four-course set menu and complimentary beverages.

Celebrate Chinese New Year

Get ready to usher in the Year of the Dragon with a culinary extravaganza at Al Dana, located inside Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Celebrate Chinese New Year on February 10, with a sumptuous buffet.

Get ready to usher in the Year of the Dragon with a culinary extravaganza at Al Dana. Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in a festive feast at Sui Mui, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, with a specially crafted Chinese New Year menu. The celebrations include a Chinese New Year-inspired buffet on February 11, and a special à la carte menu available from February 12 to 15.

Families and friends can relish a special dinner buffet for Chinese New Year at Liwan Terrace, Swissotel Al Ghurair, featuring live grill options and a sumptuous array of Asian specialties.

At Long Yin, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, guests can indulge in a special Chinese New Year buffet, featuring a live cooking show and entertainment.

Ras Al Khaimah

Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar, in Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, invites you to partake in a night of vibrant dining and enchanting entertainment, promising a memorable celebration for the Lunar New Year on February 10, from 7 to 10pm

Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar invites you to partake in a night of vibrant dining and enchanting entertainment, promising a memorable celebration for the Lunar New Year on February 10. Image Credit: Supplied

1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant atop the majestic Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, is offering curated three-course menu packages and an afternoon tea package. Couples can celebrate their love amidst mesmerising views while engaging in thrilling outdoor activities, making it an ideal spot for a romantic mountain getaway. Available from February 14 to 18, from 12 noon to 7pm.

Claw BBQ is throwing an epic anti-Valentine’s bash. On February 14, from 8 to 11pm, get two free drinks for women and vibe with your friends over some all-American food. Claw BBQ is located in Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.