Here are some dining experiences that will delight and inspire the whole family

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Relish a selection of platters featuring roast pumpkin velouté, Dibba Bay oysters, Scottish salmon crudo and salad of organic beetroot on Christmas day. There’s also a choice of sea bass, stuffed turkey with all the trimmings, beef tenderloin or smoked ricotta for the main course and sweet endings.

Details Starts at Dh350 per person or Dh550 to include grapes and hops.

Call 04 515 9888

Sim Sim Restaurant, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner with a special spread bursting with global flavours. From Middle Eastern specialities to European favourites and Asian dishes, guests will be in for a real treat.

Details From 6.30pm to 10.30pm; Starts at Dh275 per person including dinner buffet and unlimited soft beverages; Dh375 per person including dinner buffet and unlimited selected house beverages; Dh138 per child from six to 11 years old; complimentary for children below six years old.

Call 02 697 0000

Verso Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl

Known for passion-infused Italian recipes and service with a smile, Verso will present a tasty Italian brunch on Christmas day served to the table, with welcoming live stations, providing your taste buds a festive culinary tour of Italy.

Details From 12pm to 4pm; Dh320 per person with soft drinks; Dh440 per person including sparkling grape; Children under 12 years get 50 per cent off, and those under six years dine complimentary.

Call 02 510 1234

Crescendo, Anantara the Palm

Start the festivities in style with an indulgent dinner and stunning views of The Palm Jumeirah on Christmas Eve. You can dine with the whole family and get into the spirit of the festive season with live entertainment.

Details From 6.30pm to 10.30pm; Dh199 per child, aged 6 to 11 years old, including soft beverages; Dh340 per person, including soft beverages; and Dh470 per person, including house beverages.

Call 04 567 8310

Observatory Bar & Grill, Marriott Harbour

Make this an unforgettable Christmas Eve by heading to this exciting venue. Indulge in a four-course festive set menu against the backdrop of sparkling views spanning Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Details From 5pm to 11pm; Dh400 per person including soft beverages; Dh450 per person including house beverages.

Call 04 319 4000

Le Vendome, Emirates Palace

Enjoy all the festive finery with delicious food and make it a perfect celebration with friends and family on Christmas day. There’ll be foods from all around the world, and decadent sweets to suit the sweet tooth of the young and old.

Details From 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Dh450 net per person (soft beverages); Dh600 net per person (inclusive of grape selection) and Dh700 net per person (including one bottle of bubbles per couple).

Call 02 690 7999

Sloane’s, Grosvenor House

Start the celebrations in style with an array of international cuisine with a buffet at this Christmas Eve. Enjoy a selection of international, fresh delicacies, kids activities and a live choir with friends and family to mark the magical evening and bring in the big day.

Details Dh525 for regular package; Dh675 inclusive of selected house beverages and sparkling grape; Dh925 inclusive of selected house beverages and bubbly; Dh250 for kids aged 6 to 12 years.

Call 04 317 6000

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien

With delicacies from across the globe, including delectable carved meats, a seafood station, fresh sushi and so much more, it’s sure to be magical on Christmas Eve. There’s a delicious international buffet, pleasant festive décor, and cheerful tunes from a live band.

Details Dh275 per person inclusive of unlimited soft beverages; Dh425 per person inclusive of select beverages; Dh125 for kids aged 5 to 12 years old.

Call 04 316 5550

Luigi’s, Four Points by Sheraton Shaikh Zayed Road

Celebrate the Christmas cheer with your loved ones with a delectable four-course set menu inclusive of all your signature Italian dishes. The restaurant promises to please every palate.

Details Dh200 per person with free-flowing soft beverages; Dh295 with free-flowing house beverages.

Call 04 323 0333/056 414 2213

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria The Palm

Spend an elegant evening for an unforgettable Christmas brunch. Guests will be able to indulge in a an extravagant buffet spread, featuring some of the Waldorf Astoria (pictured above) culinary icons and a wide variety of festive favourites. There’s live entertainment to get you in the mood.

Details 1pm to 4pm; Dh490 per person inclusive of soft beverages; Dh700 per person inclusive of house beverages; Dh250 per child between the ages of 6 and 12

Call 04 818 2222

Focus Restaurant, Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah

Feast with friends and family on Christmas Eve at this laid-back restaurant for an amazing deal, inclusive of a diverse buffet spread that includes delicious roast turkey carvings and refreshing soft beverages.

Details 7pm until midnight; Dh99 per person