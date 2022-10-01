This World Vegetarian Day, which is marked every year on October 1, Gulf News Food brings you meat-free recipes that are full of flavour.
The day was established by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 to help promote a meatless diet and spread awareness regarding the health and social benefits of cutting out meat.
If you are looking to try out a vegetarian diet or just want to add a little more fresh produce (and taste) into your food, here’s a list of vegetarian recipes published previously:
Share your favourite vegatrian recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com