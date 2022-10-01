Celebrate World Vegetarian Day with these 11 meat-free recipes
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day with these 11 meat-free recipes

From Emirati Regag and Italian Rigatoni to Indian Kadhi and Pakistani Bhindi…

Vegetarian food - falafil
This World Vegetarian Day try out these meat-free (falafel - pictured) recipes. Image Credit: Pexels

This World Vegetarian Day, which is marked every year on October 1, Gulf News Food brings you meat-free recipes that are full of flavour.

The day was established by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 to help promote a meatless diet and spread awareness regarding the health and social benefits of cutting out meat.

If you are looking to try out a vegetarian diet or just want to add a little more fresh produce (and taste) into your food, here’s a list of vegetarian recipes published previously:

Watermelon feta cheese salad
Watermelon feta cheese salad Image Credit: Sonal Tiwari/Gulf News

Emirati Watermelon Mozzarella Salad

Kadhi
Kadhi Image Credit: Shutterstock

Pakora Kadhi - An Indian chickpea flour-and-yoghurt-based soupy dish

koshari
Egyptian Koshary Image Credit: Shutterstock

Egyptian Koshari

Oash E Berenj
Oash E Berenj - A thick soup made of lentils and rice Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

A hearty Parsi soup - Oash-e-Berenj

Borani Banjan
Borani Banjan or Aubergine yoghurt based dish Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Borani Banjan or Aubergine yoghurt dish from Afghanistan

Sabudana khichdi
Navaratri special: Sabudana khichdi or tapioca pearl tempered with curry leaves and peanuts Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sabudana or tapioca pearls Khichdi

Potato Kebbeh
Potato Kebbeh Image Credit: GN ARCHIVES
falafel
Falafel Image Credit: Anton Illep/Unsplash.com

Vegan recipe for Lebanese falafel with chickpeas

Kurkuri bhindi
Pakistani-style Kurkuri bhindi Image Credit: Gulf News/Stefan Lindeque

Pakistani-style Kurkuri Bhindi or crispy ladies' fingers

Japchae
Originally a royal dish reserved for the Korean royal courts, these sweet potato glass noodles are a festive delight. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean glass noodles

Rigatoni Arrabbiata
Rigatoni Arrabbiata Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Italian Rigatoni Arrabbiata Pasta

20201228 Lebanese spicy potatoes
Image Credit: GN Archives

Lebanese Spicy Potatoes (Batata Harra)

Share your favourite vegatrian recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

Eggs on toast

11 egg recipes and why you should try them

Sabudana khichdi

9 recipes for Indian festival Navaratri

Tacos

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with these 9 recipes

Virgin Caliente Margarita

Don’t be daisied! We have the perfect mocktail recipe

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.