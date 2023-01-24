Celebrate Chinese New Year, try new brunches and restaurants in the UAE

Brazilian themed brunch

Sushisamba will be hosting a ‘Rio Brunch’ to celebrate the culture of Brazil. It will take place on January 28 and feature Brazil-themed décor, entertainment and food.

The menu will feature dishes such as Peruvian corn salad and salmon tiradito paired with orange ponzu, crispy quinoa, shio konbu, kizami wasabi and avocado for starters. Chilean Seabass Anticuchos, or delicious Chicken Taquitos with aji panca, garlic, charred pineapple salsa, and avocado for mains and more.

Enjoy Japanese treats

Enjoy the weather with Yamanote’s newest location at Mirdif Hills. The Japanese bakery features a terrace with seating and is offering a 20 per cent off on all direct deliveries made directly through Yamanote.

Latino night in Abu Dhabi

W Lounge at Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi is hosting a Latino night on January 25 with themed drinks and music by DJ Polin. Food offerings include Latin American dishes such as empanadas, ceviche and churros.

New business lunch to try

Andina Dubai is offering a business lunch featuring Latin-American dishes. You can try it on weekdays from 11:30am to 3pm.

Andina Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

CNY at Zheng He’s

Zheng He’s, located at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, is featuring festive dishes for the Chinese New Year (CNY) such as carrot broth hot and sour wonton soup and scallop dumpling. For mains, guests can choose clay-pot seabass fillet, stir-fried chicken fillet or wok-fried beef, perfectly paired with black truffle fried brown and jasmine rice or fried noodles with chicken. The dishes are available from January 14 to February 13.

Margaux celebrates CNY

The Parisian pastry boutique located in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Margaux, is serving almond-vanilla cake with marmalade and coconut mousse to mark CNY. The pastry is available from January 22 to February 5.

And if you’re looking for a midday treat, Margaux also offers an afternoon tea experience featuring baked savoury treats and pastries, with a selection of black, green and white tea.

CYN dishes at The Noodle House

The Noodle House is also featuring dishes for CNY from January 14 to February 13. The selection includes vegetable spring rolls, grilled shrimps skewer with xo sauce, orange and tangerine beef noodles, Hainanese chicken and snow moon cakes.