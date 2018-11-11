Abu Dhabi Food Festival (ADFF) will return this year from December 6 to 22. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi initiative will see visitors entertained with food trucks, markets, movies, photography workshops and celebrity chef appearances. Events include World of Food Abu Dhabi at the Corniche, Big Grill on Yas Island, the Abu Dhabi Food Festival Scavenger Hunt, Festember and Abu Dhabi Restaurant week.
This year there will be a Vegan Market that will feature plant-based cuisines from the UAE’s hotspots, along with activities promoting a holistic and healthy lifestyle, such as yoga and reiki sessions, as well as food photography sessions. Art studio workshops will also be on offer to this year’s attendees with activities where Art Studio will adapt its drop-in workshops on these dates for adults, juniors and children.
“Abu Dhabi Food Festival is undoubtedly one of the premier culinary events in the region,” said Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, executive director of the tourism sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Events such as Abu Dhabi Food Festival position the emirate as a culinary attractive destination for tourists to visit and have a positive impact on our industry growth in terms of the number of visitors arriving.”
More details will be revealed soon.