9 food deals to try this week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Turkish cuisine, afternoon tea, mango-themed Indian menu and more

If you want to catch the best food deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi or simply want to try out new breakfast places, Lebanese, Japanese or Balkan restaurants and more, we have the latest offerings for you.

High tea to try

Japanese restaurant, Kata, introduced its afternoon tea menu. Called the “Hai-Tea”, the set menu includes both sweet and savoury bites, such as Salmon Ceviche, crab Vol au Vent, crispy rice with tuna, chicken Sando, and Wagyu soufflé with truffle, matcha milk cake, mango panna cotta and more. Guests can also enjoy a hot drink of their choice along with a smoothie. The menu is available daily from 3 to 5pm.

Try out the afternoon tea at Kata with both sweet and savoury bites. Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast menus to try

Meda restaurant, located in Business Bay, announced that it is now serving breakfast. Served from 9am to 12pm, the menu includes pastries, smoothies, fresh juices, tea, and coffee. Guests can look forward to their Meda Signature Scrambled Egg, classic french toast with sour cherries, egg Benedict, avocado toast, pancakes, and more. For guests coming with a big appetite, MEDA serves a Big Meda Breakfast for two. The platter includes eggs prepared according to guests' preference, sourdough toast with avocado, crème fraiche, smoked salmon, pancakes, seasonal fruits, viennoiseries, salads, and more.

San Beach, on Palm Jumeirah, is offering breakfast. Guests can expect pancakes, pastries, smoothies, coffee, egg dishes and more.

New dishes

Ruya Dubai, Michelin Guide selected Turkish restaurant, has introduced new dishes to its menu. Curated by Chef Gökhan Çökelez and his team, the new offerings include: Manti, lamb-stuffed pasta pockets served with tomato sauce and garlic yogurt, Beluga and Ocietra Caviar served with a side of Zaatar blini, egg, chives, lemon labneh, and capers and the ‘Stamboul Dessert’ white chocolate yoghurt cream with pistachio sponge, accompanied with strawberry basil sorbet and macerated strawberries.

New Turkish dishes to try at Ruya Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

21grams, Balkan bistro, and Michelin Guide Dubai Bib Gourmand recipient, announced a summer initiative that invites the community to share their input on next season’s menu. The restaurant is welcoming everyone to try out weekly specials, provide feedback, and participate in an initiative that will culminate in a winning dish being featured on the upcoming season's menu as the ‘Community Special’. Each week, starting from July 3, 2023, 21grams will unveil a special dish, showcasing Balkan traditions and flavours. Guests are encouraged to try the weekly specials and provide their ratings and feedback through review cards available in the restaurant or by direct communication with the restaurant's team.

Mango festival

Indian restaurant Dhaba Lane, introduced a special mango-themed menu this summer. Lovers of the fruit can enjoy dishes such as the Jain Mango Sandwich with mango slices and vegetables, Mango Dahi Puri that showcases the flavour of Dussheri Aam, Dynamite Mango Prawn Pakoda, Paneer Mango Curry, and more.

Try out the mango-themed menu at Dhaba Lane. Image Credit: Supplied

Lunch and happy hour options

Combining Lebanese and Brazilian cuisine, Li' Brasil, is offering a food deal. They have a happy hour menu and when an item is ordered from the menu, another one is free. The offer is running every day, except Mondays, available from 5 to 9pm.

Sushisamba, restaurant combining Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours, has extended their business lunch experience. Called the “Vivo Business Lunch”, the dining experience will run from 12 to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Michelin-recognised Indian restaurant Punjab Grill introduced their ‘Golden Hour’ menu. Guests can try out the three-course menu with chaat, appetisers, mains, and dessert. The menu is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Enjoy dishes like palak patta chaat, kasundi broccoli, basil salmon tikka, lamb seekh, pudina soya chaap, and more. The menu is available everyday from 6:30 to 8pm at their Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations.