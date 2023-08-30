16 food deals: Lunch offers, new menus, ‘kids eat for free’ deals and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Whether its Indian delicacies you want to indulge in, unlimited breakfast dishes or simply want to unwind with some cricket or rugby screenings and food, we have the list of restaurants with the latest deals for you to try.

New menus and food deals

South American restaurant Asado, has a summer set menu. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal with dishes like provoleta, entrecote asado, salmon grillado, and more. The menu is available from 6:30 to 11:30pm, six days a week.

Contemporary Indian restaurant, Angar, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is inviting guests to try out a platter served on Sundays from 6 to 11pm. Diners can enjoy an assortment of four curries, lentils, and an endless supply of paratha and steamed rice.

Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis hotel, has a lunch offering that takes place weekly, Fridays to Sundays. As part of the tasting menu, diners can select one option from the starters, sushi selection, and main course followed by miso soup. Starters include crispy squid coriander shiso aioli, spinach dry miso, crispy shiitake salad, and more. Maki rolls are also offered. Guests can enjoy the offer from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.

Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis hotel, has a lunch offer for guests. Image Credit: Supplied

The Eloquent Elephant has a business lunch for guests to try every Monday to Friday, 12 to 3pm. Diners can enjoy a three-course meal and soft beverages.

Try out an oriental-themed breakfast for two at Ladurée. Served daily till 1pm, at their Dubai Mall branch, guests can enjoy falafel balls, fried halloumi, Benedictine eggs and more.

Denny’s Diner has announced their offers for September to enjoy. On September 26, 2,000 diners who register on their website will receive an email voucher for Dh5 Oreo Pancakes. Diners can also try their unlimited breakfast with dishes such as buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and more, Monday to Friday, from September 4 to November 13. They also have a ‘Kids Eat Free’ deal, where a complimentary kid’s meal will be offered with any adult spending a minimum of Dh90. They also have a business lunch with dishes such as tangy chicken Arrabiata, berry pancakes and more paired with a beverage such as coffee or soft drinks, on Monday to Friday, 12 to 3pm. The offers are available across their five locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Bombay Bungalow, Michelin Guide-listed Indian-inspired restaurant, is celebrating World Coconut Day with two offerings: Nariyal lassi and Alleppey fish curry. The lassi combines coconut, yoghurt, and velvety vanilla ice cream, whereas the fish curry has red snapper in spicy curry and fresh raw mango. Both offerings will be on the menu during lunch and dinner, available from August 30 to September 5.

Brunches to try

Try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch with Thai cuisine. Guests can expect salads, appetisers, and main courses such as Bangkok-style seafood and desserts. The brunch takes place every Saturday, from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

If you are a fan of Thai food, try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch. Image Credit: Supplied

Garage restaurant at the W in Abu Dhabi is hosting their ‘Big Brunch’. Guests can enjoy Sicilian, Arabic and Asian dishes as well as drinks along with music. The brunch takes place every Saturday from 1 to 4pm.

Happy hour and ladies’ night

Try out happy hour at Buhayra Lounge, Palace Downtown in Dubai. Every day, from 7 to 9pm, guests can enjoy beverages at a discounted price.

Japanese speakeasy bar, 7 Tales, is hosting a ladies’ night. Located at The City Social House in the Grosvenor House Dubai, the bar is offering women three beverages and bites at a discounted price every Wednesday, from 7pm to 12am.

Contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar, Roka Dubai, has happy hour Sunday to Friday, from 4 to 7pm. Guests can enjoy drinks and Japanese bites.

Try out the happy hour offer at Roka Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Something for sport fans

Offside, a sports bar at JA Ocean View Hotel in Dubai, has experiences for their guests to try. They host quiz night every Wednesday starting at 9pm. They also have an ‘after work’ package. Monday to Friday, from 6 to 8pm, guests can enjoy unlimited drinks for a discounted price. They also hold a night brunch every Friday, from 8 to 11pm, with three hours of free-flowing beverages, food, and live entertainment. The sports bar is also hosting a Sunday roast every Sunday from 12 to 5pm with classic roast, gravy and all the trimmings. Their happy hour is from 4 to 8pm, Monday to Thursday and 12 to 8pm, Friday to Sunday.

Starting August 30 to September 17, Flying Catch Café in Jumeirah 1, is inviting guests to enjoy unlimited starters that cater to vegetarians and non-vegetarians, coupled with two mocktails, for three hours at a discounted price. After those three hours, guests get a 20 per cent discount on main courses and desserts.

Enjoy watching the Rugby World Cup 2023 at Joe’s Backyard. Between September 8 to October 28, at both of its branches, in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, and Dubai Festival City, guests can watch the sport on large screens with surround sound.

Try out the steak night deal at 71 Sports Bar, at Trump International Golf Club in Damac Hills. Every Friday, 4pm onwards, guests can try 250 grams of steak with fries, caramelised onions and mushrooms, and a choice of sauce. They also hold a Sunday roast with a selection of meats accompanied by a variety of trimmings and a beverage.