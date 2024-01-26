10 recipes to celebrate Indian Republic Day: From savoury samosas to sweet jalebi

Embrace the vibrant flavours of India this Republic Day with a culinary journey across iconic dishes! Let's make crispy samosas - the quintessential Indian appetiser with spiced potatoes and peas. Need to whip a quick curry for lunch? Try dal makhani, a lentil masterpiece simmered in fragrant spices. Craving non-vegetarian food? Try chicken biryani, a spice-packed Indian dish made with tender chicken and aromatic rice, perfect for any celebration. Don't forget to end your meal on a sweet note! Indulge in the saffron-infused goodness of ras malai, indulge in gulab jamun, or enjoy the sugary glaze of jalebi. So, gather your ingredients and embark on an adventure for your taste buds.

Samosas:

Savoury pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas are a classic Indian appetiser. It's a perfect snack with a cup of hot tea. Here's a detailed guide to creating this filled pastry snack at home.

Samosa Image Credit: Pexels

Pakoras:

These fritters are a delicious and addictive snack that can be made with a variety of vegetables, such as potatoes, onions, and cauliflower. Here's the simple recipe.

Mumbai onion pakoras Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chicken Biryani:

It is a classic dish that is a must-have for any Indian celebration. The fragrant rice, tender chicken, and spices combine to create a genuinely irresistible dish. Here's the recipe.

Mughlai murgh or chicken biryani Image Credit: Shutterstock

Butter Chicken:

A creamy tomato-based gravy with succulent chicken pieces is another crowd-pleaser. Serve it with rice or naan for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Try this recipe at home.

Butter chicken Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dal Makhani:

This rich and flavorful lentil dish is a great vegetarian option. The black lentils are simmered in a creamy tomato gravy with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Here's a guide on how to make it.

Dal Makhani Image Credit: Supplied/Jehangirs

Palak Paneer:

This spinach and cheese dish is another popular vegetarian option. The paneer is cooked in a creamy spinach gravy with spices like ginger, garlic, and turmeric. Here’s the recipe for an ultimate vegetarian comfort food.

Palak paneer or spinach with cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Malai Kofta:

These melt-in-your-mouth potato and paneer dumplings are dipped in a creamy tomato gravy. They're sure to be a hit with everyone at the party. A recipe that is light and works perfectly with flatbreads.

Classic Indian Malai kofta Image Credit: Shutterstock

Rasmalai:

Cottage cheese roundels soaked in milk syrup flavoured with saffron and pistachios, this sweet dish is a refreshing and decadent way to end your meal. Here’s a guide on how to prepare this at home.

Saffron flavoured ras malai Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gulab Jamun:

These deep-fried dough balls are soaked in a rosewater and cardamom syrup. It is a popular Indian dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try this recipe.

Gulab Jamun Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jalebi:

Crispy, sweet fried funnel cake paired with reduced milk makes for a perfect celebration recipe. Here’s a video guide to making Indian dessert Jalebi with Rabri.

Jalebi with Rabri Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News