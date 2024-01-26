10 recipes to celebrate Indian Republic Day: From savoury samosas to sweet jalebi

Embrace the vibrant flavours of India this Republic Day with a culinary journey across iconic dishes! Let's make crispy samosas - the quintessential Indian appetiser with spiced potatoes and peas. Need to whip a quick curry for lunch? Try dal makhani, a lentil masterpiece simmered in fragrant spices. Craving non-vegetarian food? Try chicken biryani, a spice-packed Indian dish made with tender chicken and aromatic rice, perfect for any celebration. Don't forget to end your meal on a sweet note! Indulge in the saffron-infused goodness of ras malai, indulge in gulab jamun, or enjoy the sugary glaze of jalebi. So, gather your ingredients and embark on an adventure for your taste buds.
Samosas:
Savoury pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas are a classic Indian appetiser. It's a perfect snack with a cup of hot tea. Here's a detailed guide to creating this filled pastry snack at home.
Pakoras:
These fritters are a delicious and addictive snack that can be made with a variety of vegetables, such as potatoes, onions, and cauliflower. Here's the simple recipe.
Chicken Biryani:
It is a classic dish that is a must-have for any Indian celebration. The fragrant rice, tender chicken, and spices combine to create a genuinely irresistible dish. Here's the recipe.
Butter Chicken:
A creamy tomato-based gravy with succulent chicken pieces is another crowd-pleaser. Serve it with rice or naan for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Try this recipe at home.
Dal Makhani:
This rich and flavorful lentil dish is a great vegetarian option. The black lentils are simmered in a creamy tomato gravy with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Here's a guide on how to make it.
Palak Paneer:
This spinach and cheese dish is another popular vegetarian option. The paneer is cooked in a creamy spinach gravy with spices like ginger, garlic, and turmeric. Here’s the recipe for an ultimate vegetarian comfort food.
Malai Kofta:
These melt-in-your-mouth potato and paneer dumplings are dipped in a creamy tomato gravy. They're sure to be a hit with everyone at the party. A recipe that is light and works perfectly with flatbreads.
Rasmalai:
Cottage cheese roundels soaked in milk syrup flavoured with saffron and pistachios, this sweet dish is a refreshing and decadent way to end your meal. Here’s a guide on how to prepare this at home.
Gulab Jamun:
These deep-fried dough balls are soaked in a rosewater and cardamom syrup. It is a popular Indian dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try this recipe.
Jalebi:
Crispy, sweet fried funnel cake paired with reduced milk makes for a perfect celebration recipe. Here’s a video guide to making Indian dessert Jalebi with Rabri.
